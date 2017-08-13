1987: Ozzie Smith #1 of the St. Louis Cardinals runs between bases during a game in 1987. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images) (Photo: Stephen Dunn, 1987 Getty Images)

The 1987 NL Champion St. Louis Cardinals were my team.

I was 7 years old in 1987. The game wasn’t new to me, but it was the year I found my passion for it.

It was the first year I regularly followed a baseball team.

It was the year I discovered Topps baseball cards (the '87s with the wood grain border, of course.)

In April of 1987, my mom and dad drove me to St. Louis from our country home in rural Missouri to my first baseball game. To this day, I remember seeing names on the back of jerseys that I had watched on TV for so long — Ozzie Smith, Willie McGee, Tom Herr, Vince Coleman, John Tudor.

The first time I watched Ozzie flip out onto the field, I was hooked. Immediately, I wanted to be a shortstop. I wanted to be on that field. I wanted to be Ozzie.

I even nagged my little league coach to switch me to shortstop.

That first game turned out to be special on its own. Herr would hit a walk-off grand slam and suddenly thousands of K-Mart seat cushions were flying through the air — mine included(which, as a grown man, I seriously regret).

That was the night that gave birth to a passion that, in 2011, I was able to turn into a way to make a living, but it was more than one game that lit the fire.

Both of my grandfathers loved the game and in 1987, you could always find me on one of their couches watching the game. I listened to their stories about seeing Stan Musial and Bob Gibson play at Sportsman’s Park.

It wasn’t even entirely about the team, but it was through that common bond that we grew closer leaving me with a lifetime of special memories.

During the 1987 World Series, my grandfather and I traveled to a Mazzio’s Pizza for dinner — I can’t recall which game, only that it’s not the night the Twins won it all.

He had brought along an old, silver transistor radio. It had a sticker on the front bearing a picture of Billy Bob, of Showbiz Pizza fame.

We sat at the table enjoying our pizza and the game through his radio when the waitress walked up. As she began to speak, my always polite mild-mannered grandpa held up his hand — insinuating she should shut up.

He said “Hang on. Ozzie’s at the plate.” The waitress sat down with us to listen. I don’t remember the at bat or much else about the night, But I always laugh about that memory.

From then until both of my grandfathers passed on, we spent countless hours sitting in front of a television watching a game — or near a radio listening. We shared stories and memories, but most of all, we became friends, too.

Seeing (most of) the ‘87 team together again this weekend brought back a lot of fond memories. It also reminded me why I love this crazy game. Because literally anything can happen. Whether it’s breaking records, flying seat cushions, runaway kittens or watching a team no one expected anything from turn into a legitimate contender, you never know what’s going to happen.

So, I’d like to say thank you to the ‘87 team for giving me a lifetime of baseball. It’s been fun.

Corey Noles has covered the Cardinals and MLB for a variety of publications and outlets since 2011. Find him on Twitter @coreynoles, or via email at coreynoles@att.net.

© 2017 KSDK-TV