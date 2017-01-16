Albert Pujols: A puncher's chance at the home run record

August 18, 2016; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) watches game action during the ninth inning against Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez, Custom)

Does Albert Pujols have a shot at breaking the all time home run record? Sure he does. The former St. Louis Cardinals legend sits at 591 career round trip tickets as he turns 37 years old today.

Side note: Yes, he is 37 years old. If there is a piece of paper that shows otherwise, please show me. Present your case or sit down in the section labeled, "what I know". This is as hollow as the PED allegations. People don't know how to stop thinking and just enjoy.

So can Pujols do it? Can he hit 181 home runs(hardcore Brentwood High math there!) in the next five years? He would have to average 35 home runs per season. He can't rest up and turn in a modest Reggie-Sanders-esque late-career campaign. He has to keep cranking, but it's not impossible.

Pujols is older, but still remains a deadly hitter at the plate. He isn't walking even half as much as he used to, but the strikeouts haven't passed 75 since his rookie season in 2001. Does he get fooled more often these days? Yes, but that is normal for an aging baseball player. The ball rolls funny for everyone, and sometimes it looks like a golf ball for a couple weeks. Pujols has still got it, and isn't done yet.

Here's a few things working in his favor as 2017 awaits the pass.

POWER

Pujols fooled all of us in 2013 when he played less than 100 games for the only time in his career, and hit less than 20 home runs. He sat out most of the second half, per doctors orders. He's from the Yadier Molina school of off days. If there's a National Anthem, he touches the dirt first. Pujols sat out and his stats suffered. More so, the critics moved in. "Steroids". "Old age". "He's really 44!" I heard all of it. Too bad none of it is true. Pujols needed his foot to get healthy. The man is held together by duct tape and needs more care than usual.

After a brief rest, Pujols cranked 28 home runs and slugged .466 in 2014. He smashed 37 doubles and looked closer to himself at age 34. He saved the special sauce for 2015, where he smashed 40 home runs and slugged .480. Last year, Pujols hit another 31 home runs. At his worst, Pujols' OPS+ is still a taut 114. He's not declining, yet boldly holding firm.

DURABILITY

2013 was the only season Pujols didn't play at least 147 games. That's big stallion work. Pujols only played 23 games at first base in 2016, but the DH will only allow him to keep those legs fresh and enhance the power stats as he ages. Remember, Pujols doesn't show up in the "best shape of his life" or "down 20 pounds". He just shows up ready to hit. There's no special veggie diet, formula, or workout magic. He's a machine. Just one working at a slower speed.

LEFTY? RIGHTY? WHO CARES?

The big virtue for Pujols is being able to equally club lefties and righties, and that hasn't changed the past couple years. He's right around a .785-.790 OPS for left-handed and right-handed arms. He hits more home runs off right-handed arms than left-handed, but isn't immune to one side. He won't be slowed by matchups with a few more gray hairs.

I couldn't care less about the contract. St. Louis is watching this circus from afar, and doesn't have to worry about working $30 million for a 42-year-old DH into their 2021 payroll. This is a show Cards fans can view on the road. Don't lose sleep over the money. What are you, an accountant? Who cares what the Angels are paying? They are still paying Josh Hamilton to not play for them, just like the Dodgers are paying Carl Crawford to not play for them.

There's something in the water around the banks out there. He chose the money, and will live with that choice as he counts his massive stacks of Benjamins. Enjoying this Pujols last hurrah is a free ride, so stop whining and enjoy. If you aren't whining, fetch me a coffee. Thanks.

The odds clearly aren't in Pujols' favor. A massive health scare is always sitting around the corner. He has a ticking timebomb of an elbow and the plantar fasciitis could trigger a DL stop at any moment. The thing about the latter injury is that playing on hard surfaces without strict fitness routine may hinder a couple of these Pujols campaigns.

So...maybe he does need to show up in the best shape of his life. One of the preventative treatments for plantar fasciitis isn't leaning back on your heel and trying to smash a baseball 400 feet. Pujols' body isn't a sanctuary. It's a minefield. Steamer's prediction at Fangraphs only has Pujols tallying 26 home runs in 139 games in 2017. No one ever said it was supposed to be easy, big fella.

As noted earlier, Pujols will have to hit 35 home runs per season on average, or this is all for nothing. He can mix in a couple 40 homer campaigns, or just got berserk with a 45-50 session. He can't slow down.

What are the odds he hits #763 on a hot September day in the hollowed grounds of Yankee Stadium(dream a little) in 2021? I'd say less than 50 percent. A puncher's chance. It's not out of the question, but I wouldn't bet hard cash on it. Perhaps the guy who bet the Green Bay Packers playing in the NFC conference game back in November should take a shot. I'm saying there's a chance.

No matter where he does it, I am going to stand and applaud. I've said it five times and I'll repeat it five more. Pujols gave his best seasons to St. Louis and wore two rings out of town. The Arch is still where the Pujols Greatest Hits Record was made. Los Angeles is getting the b-side track or decent yet not the same sequel, and that's fine.

Pujols can get to 700 home runs at least. Only three players in the history of the game have done that. I'd take that as a lover of home runs and Cardinals legends.

When he goes into the Hall of Fame, Pujols will wear red and it will have a Cardinal on it. What can he do before then? How many home runs can he hit? Nobody knows the answer, but it sure is fun to think about.

Albert Pujols turned 37 Monday. He has five years and $140 million left on his contract. Can he see the end of it? How many milestones will he hit? Where will he finish it up? That's why you watch the game. The opportunity to see something truly amazing.

