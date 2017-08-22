Albert Pujols still giving back to our town

As Albert Pujols puts up historic statistics in Anaheim, he continues to do amazing things for people in our town.
It all comes back to a woman named Judy Boen from his church. She approached Albert at church right after he signed with the Angels and asked, “If we come to watch you play, will you blow us off?”
Albert laughed and said, “I will never blow you off.”
Frank Cusumano has more on the story.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs