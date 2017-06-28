Aledmys Diaz optioned to Memphis; Alex Mejia called up

Jun 23, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Aledmys Diaz (36) makes a play during the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kane-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Scott Kane, Scott Kane)

ST. LOUIS - The Cardinals announced Wednesday shortstop Aledmys Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Memphis following a lackluster 2017 season.

Aledmys Diaz, 26, was called up to the majors at the beginning of the 2016 season. During his rookie year, he earned his first All-Star nomination and was in the running for the National League Rookie of the Year. He finished the 2016 season batting .300 with 17 home runs, 28 doubles and 65 RBI. In 2017 however, Diaz was hitting .260 with 7 home runs, 20 RBI, 16 doubles and a team-high 71 hits.

The Cardinals purchased the contract of Double-A Memhphis infielder Alex Mejia in Diaz's place. Mejia, 26, was the Cardinals' fourth-round selection and 150th player overall in the 2012 draft out of University of Arizona. While playing for Arizona, he earned the Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Mejia was promoted to Triple-A Memphis earlier this month. He was hitting a combined .253 with three home runs and 27 RBI in 74 games for Memphis. During his tenure in the minors, Mejia was named to the Texas League All-Star Team in June.

Mejia will make his Major League debut in Arizona wearing uniform number 54.

