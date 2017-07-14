Back from All-Star Break, Pham brings 'Phamtastic' gift

(L-R) Dexter Fowler, Yadier Molina and Tommy Pham sport the shirts Pham brought to the clubhouse Friday. (Photo: Tommy Pham (Twitter))

PITTSBURGH, PA. - Baseball is back, and Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham returned from the All-Star Break in style.

Much like his nickname from Cardinals fans, Pham presented a 'Phamtastic' t-shirt to teammates Dexter Fowler and Yadier Molina. The trio took to social media and posted their new look.

Yadi and Dex are loving the new #Phamtastic Tees! #cardinalsnation Link for the shirts in my Bio A post shared by Tommy Pham (@tphamlv) on Jul 14, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT

Pham, 29, made his Cardinals debut in 2014. In his four seasons in the majors, Pham has averaged a .266 batting average, with 22 doubles and 25 home runs. His performance in 2017 has stood out, hitting .299 with eight doubles and 11 home runs.

The Cardinals begin the second-half of the 2017 season in Pittsburgh Friday night with a three-game series against the Pirates.

