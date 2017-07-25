Bader called up as Fowler hits DL

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Harrison Bader (88) connects for a two run RBI single against the Washington Nationals during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Steve Mitchell, Custom)

The St. Louis Cardinals have placed Dexter Fowler on the 10-day DL and promoted top outfield prospect Harrison Bader.

Fowler was sent to the DL with a left forearm strain, the team said on Twitter Tuesday. Bader, 23, was hitting .297 with 19 home runs in 97 games for triple-A Memphis. He also hit .346 in 53 at-bats in spring training.

Bader was drafted in the third round of the 2015 draft and was ranked the no. 6 prospect in the Cardinals' system by MLB.com before the season. This will be his first shot in the Major Leagues. He will wear no. 48, start in center field and hit seventh.

This will be Fowler's second trip to the disabled list. He was sidelined in late June with a right heel spur. He was activated on July 7. He has a .333 on-base percentage in 81 games and is tied for the team lead in home runs with 14.

The Cardinals will play game two of a three-game series against the Rockies Tuesday night. First pitch is 7:15.

