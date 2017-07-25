Bader debuts at Busch, Fowler back to DL

Mar 8, 2017; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Harrison Bader (88) leads off of first base during a spring training game against the Washington Nationals at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Steve Mitchell, Steve Mitchell)

ST. LOUIS - Waking up around 10:30 this morning, Harrison Bader received a phone call from Memphis manager Stubby Clapp.

“I kind of had a little cold the last week and he asked me how my cold was and he said that I was in his lineup tonight,” explained Bader. “I was like okay, cool. He was like just making sure you’re feeling good. I was like, yeah I’m good. Then he said yeah, but that got scratched because you’re in the lineup tonight for St. Louis.”

Twenty-five minutes later the car service picked up Bader for the drive to Busch Stadium, where he will make his MLB debut tonight as the starting centerfielder for the St. Louis Cardinals.

“I’m just very happy to be here,” said Bader. “Getting out with these guys and just having a good game, going out there and playing well.”

In 97 games at Memphis (AAA) this season, Bader was batting .297 with 19 home runs and 48 RBI. He also had several highlight reel plays in centerfield.

“We’ve been talking about Harrison a variety of times to come up,” said General Manager Michael Girsch. “It just felt like he’s been playing so well in Memphis, it was time to get him up here and give him a shot. We’re excited to have him.”

The move was necessitated by Dexter Fowler being placed on the disabled list with a left forearm/wrist strain. Besides Bader, the Cardinals also considered recalling Magnerius Sierra–who was already on their 40-man roster.

“Harrison didn’t have to be protected this season, so this off-season we now have a 40-man spot for Bader that otherwise could’ve been used for somebody else,” explained Girsch. “That was the decision between the two of them. Sierra’s been great, but Harrison’s been great all year in Memphis too, so we felt like it was time to give him a shot.”

The 23-year old Bader will become the sixth Cardinal to make his big league debut this season. And Harrison has kept a grounded approach as he’s watched other teammates get the call before him.

“It really just comes down to playing where your feet are at,” said Bader. “I’ve kind of stressed that a lot the past few weeks. I’ve kind of gotten questions and stuff. Just play where your feet are at and you just take care of what’s in front of you.”

The Cardinals now have one open spot on their 40-man roster as outfielder Chad Huffman was outrighted and granted his unconditional release.

As for Bader, who will have his parents, sister, and several close friends in attendance tonight, he’s just eager to get between the white lines.

“Just go out there and play baseball,” he said. “You simplify it and it’s a lot easier that way for sure.”

--

At the time, it appeared that Dexter Fowler’s departure from last night’s game was more a reflection of a sizeable lead than an injury situation. But it was the latter, as the St. Louis Cardinals today announced the outfielder has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left forearm strain.

“Last night it was swollen, swelled up again,” said Fowler before tonight’s game. “Probably stupid of me to try battle through, but that’s just in my DNA.”

There is no one specific play or incident that stands out as Fowler is not sure how he sustained the injury.

“It was probably about a week and a half, a week ago,” he estimated. “It just flared up, a pretty unusual injury.”

Fowler underwent an MRI after last night’s game as the pain and swelling affected his swing from both sides of the plate.

“Trying to get through a ball left-handed, right-handed you try to pull down so don’t get the ball as quick or you get up under balls,” he said.

The forearm strain, which is at the base of his wrist, follows issues with his Achilles, shoulder/lat, and a bone spur in his heel. He acknowledged with the bone spur that going on the DL sooner may have been the best choice, but that didn’t make the decision this time any easier.

“No, because that would’ve probably been a week ago,” said Fowler with a smile. “It’s tough because you’re looking at it hindsight. It’s tough to get me out of the game because I want to play. I want to be around the guys. I want to play and it sucks being hurt.”

There have not been many days this season where Fowler has been unaffected by some kind of ailment.

“Talking with everybody, you play in the World Series and you look at how late you played and how early you got started back,” Fowler said. “You look over there at the Cubs, talking to Rizz and them, he said that Joe was giving them so many days and it felt weird cause they kept getting days off and days off but you’ve got to listen to your body. I’ve never played that long. It’s almost like year-long baseball.”

Asked if he had been afforded opportunities to rest and did not want to…

“I don’t know,” downplayed Fowler. “You never want to pull yourself out of anything. But like I said, sometimes you’ve just got to–when stuff peaks up, you’ve just got to take a step back.”

On a more positive note, Fowler was excited by the dedication of Dexter Fowler Field at Hess Park in Decatur, Illinois this morning.

“It’s awesome–that’s the highlight of my day,” said Fowler. “It was a surprise. They let me know probably a month ago…I got some letters from the kids. It was awesome to do. Anytime you can put a smile on kids faces, that’s definitely a plus.”

Dexter Fowler Field is the 23rd field dedicated by Cardinals Care since its inception in 1997. Most recently, the Cardinals dedicated Adam Wainwright Field in August, 2016, at Bob Russell Park in Bellefontaine Neighbors, Mo. Earlier this season, Fowler and his wife, Aliya, supported the Cardinals charitable foundation by making a personal financial donation of $100,000 to Cardinals Care in support of the Redbird Rookies program.

Listen to Bader's comments below:

Bader To Debut Tonight - STL Baseball Weekly http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/17-7-25-Bader-edit.mp3 (Busch Stadium) Waking up around 10:30 this morning, Harrison Bader received a phone call from Memphis manager Stubby Clapp. "I kind of had a little cold the last week and he asked me how my cold was and he said that I was in his lineup tonight," explained Bader.

© 2017 KSDK-TV