Bader's journey to Busch

Cardinal rookie Harrison Bader goes one-on-one with our Audrey Dahlgren about his journey to the big leagues.

ST. LOUIS - Back in June of 1994, Louis and Janice Bader would have never guessed that one small gift, from Louis’ older brother Barry, would have such a big impact on their newborn son Harrison.

“The day he was born we received in the mail, a couple of days later, a baseball glove in a box," said Louis Bader. "A little glove and a little ball.”

Harrison was advanced for his age. He could sit up at five months. Was walking by nine. And at ten months Louis vividly recalls this moment.

“I remember he was intrigued by seeing this ball rolling at him and trying to catch it," added Louis. "Then trying to throw it. I could see how happy he was. He just loved trying to catch this moving object. It was amazing.”

From golf to tennis and skiing to basketball, both Janice and Louis had coaches, as well as other parents, who would comment on Harrison’s natural athletic ability. So it’s not surprising that they received the same reaction when it came to baseball.

“We’re still very good friends with his little league coach," said Janice Bader. "He said right away, 'When I saw Harrison at his first tryout in Eastchester,' which by the way was also the Cardinals, he said he saw his ability. I think he broke a light at his first tryout.”

Whether he’s out in center field or at the plate, Bader’s rapid rise to the big leagues in just two short years can be attributed to his pure love for the game. But what makes him successful and what will continue to make him successful are the character traits he’s inherited from his parents.

“I think my Mom is very good at handling herself in big situations," said Bader. "She worked for Sports Illustrated and she was always around a lot of action. So, definitely being able to handle everything that's going on around you and being able to keep your cool I get from her. My Dad I think it’s the emotional side, just how much he pours into everything.”

That emotion came through when Louis looked back on Harrison’s major league debut on Tuesday.

"When I got into the stadium that night at a quarter to seven, sat down in the seats, and I saw Busch Stadium from the inside I said, 'Man, my son’s going to be on that field in a half an hour,' and that’s when it really hit me," said Louis. "I kind of got a little light-headed. I really did. I had to get some water."

It’s a journey that’s been 23 years in the making and it’s just getting started.

"Texting him after every game," said Janice as tears started to come to her eyes. "I can’t believe I’m crying. I always find something good to say."

