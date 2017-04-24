Buffa: Appreciate the Jose Martinez uprising while it lasts

Apr 17, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Jose Martinez (58) celebrates after hitting a one run single off of Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Ivan Nova at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Curry, Custom)

Since late August last season, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jose Martinez has done nothing but hit. He collects hits like I collect cups of coffee before noon; with a ferocity that only some can appreciate. It turns out that Martinez's bat plays and not so much Matt Adams, who is hitting .185 with 11 strikeouts in the early action of the 2017 season.

But wait a minute-isn't Martinez just a fly in the wind; a happenstance player riding a hot streak that is inevitably going to reach its end soon enough? All spring, when Martinez was shredding pitchers of all ages and levels of experience, I was told he wasn't going to last. Tommy Pham was supposedly a better shot due to his legion of strikeouts and home run pop amid a flurry of injuries. Martinez, like Pham, was a player with double digits in professional years of experience and triple digits in the temperature of his career. Being given a chance, Martinez is making the most of it.

Last August, Martinez hit .283 with a .349 on base percentage (OBP) with the Memphis Redbirds before making his Major League debut with the Cardinals on September 6. He went 8-16 in his short stint with the team, serving mostly as a pinch hitter during the Cards playoff push. In other words, he collected all the hits that Brandon Moss couldn't find with a shovel. The late surge followed into Jupiter this spring, where Martinez kept on hurting pitcher's feelings.

Spring stats are a stale fortune cookie-putting too much stock in them is dangerous and may bite you later in the summer, but it was hard to ignore what the career minor leaguer was doing. He hit .380, drove in 15 runners, walked 18 times to only six strikeouts, and reached base 50 percent of the time. He slugged over .500, and played a little first base and outfield.

The versatility of Martinez's value is the juiciest selling point for his appeal. Like fellow grinder Greg Garcia, Martinez doesn't have to play every day in order to be effective. He can start in left field, move to first base, or come off the bench late in games to put a bandage on a wound in the field. He always gets a good look at the plate no matter who is pitching-like a spy observing the enemy in case a larger opportunity awaits. You take Martinez's bat out of the bridge after a rest, and it will still produce.

So far in 2017, Martinez is among the top performers on a team still putting together its identity on offense. They aren't hitting as many home runs as last year, still have trouble running the bases, and often give the other team a few extra outs with their erratic plate discipline, but Martinez hasn't adhered to the flawed plate philosophy. His .379 batting average is tops on the team, with the caveat being that he only has 29 at bats thus far-a far less amount than Aledmys Diaz's 72 plate appearances.

The .438 OBP is spread out over 11 hits and three walks, and Martinez is becoming a consistent force for Mike Matheny's daily lineup changes. Before he struck out Sunday, Martinez had collected a hit in nine consecutive games. He scored a game winning run against the Pittsburgh Pirates last week-and added a game winning hit during the same series. Since the Adams experiment ended three starts too late, Martinez has been a fixture in the lineup and produced like his spring training performance forecasted.

Does this mean pull Randal Grichuk out of the lineup and insert Martinez in more often? With all due respect to my radio warrior Matt Berger, I don't think that time will ever come. Grichuk's value only rises if he plays often and doesn't gather rust on the bench. His ability in left field and his power at the plate is a dual threat, so crowding the bridge with too many bodies isn't ideal.

But that doesn't mean Martinez won't keep Grichuk and others honest when it comes to their playing time for a team focusing on reaching .500 play. The good thing about Martinez is the expectations only climb to a certain point, because his previous career exploits suggest a fall back to earth. However, when he has received at least 442 at bats in a season, Martinez does manage a .750 OPS, which isn't something to roll your eyes at.

The tricky thing about opportunity and experience is they can only merge if the manager allows the relationship to mature and grow. In order to find out how far this Martinez train can run, he should continue to play. If that comes at the expense of Matt Adams finding his swing many years later or Jhonny Peralta finding a groove later this month, so be it. The Cardinals need all the consistency they can get, and since last summer, few have been more consistent than Jose Martinez.

So ride the streak out, and see how far it goes. Martinez is going to double his strikeout total with his walks, and this team can use all the good at-bats it can handle. He is going to come through with key hits, and he runs the bases well. His defense isn't noteworthy, but it's not bad either, which gives the team flexibility.

Martinez's story can be appreciated as well, especially when you consider a year ago, he was playing in his tenth minor league season and approaching 900 games in the minors. That is a lot of bus rides and expired dream tags for a player to withstand before acknowledging the dimming light at the end of the tunnel. The Venezuela native missed nearly all of 2008 and 2009 due to a near injury, and seemed to be heading down the hill. Now at the age of 28, Martinez is in a baseball high rise.

Let Tommy Pham hit impress in Memphis until there is a sure spot for him, because right now, Jose Martinez is the Cardinals (still) secret weapon.

© 2017 KSDK-TV