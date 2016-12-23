Buffa: Cardinals need better fundamentals, not more home runs in 2017

Oct 4, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Blue Jays DH Edwin Encarnacion hits a walk off home run to beat the Orioles during the 11th inning in the American League wild card playoff game at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Nick Turchiaro, Custom)

Chicks dig the long ball, but do they really help a baseball team win games?

After the 2015 season where the St. Louis Cardinals succumbed to the Chicago Cubs in four games in the Division Series, I wanted more thump on this Birds team. Red-blooded meat at the plate with a big stick. I wanted a knockout puncher in the lineup. Someone to send a boom through the stadium when a game goes quiet.

The Cardinals answered the bell in 2016. They hit 225 home runs, which was good for second in the Major Leagues. They slugged their way to several wins when their pitching, defense and overall baseball IQ went missing.

Don't worry about it, they'll bash it. The home run was the equivalent of duct tape for the Cards last season, and it did them few favors in the end. At the end of the regular season, the Cardinals and their National-League-leading home run total went home.

It turns out, home runs just aren't that sexy. The World Series participants, the Cubs and the Cleveland Indians, finished 13th and 18th respectively in team home runs in 2016. They finished behind the Cardinals in homers, yet made it further than any team because they played smart baseball and made fewer mistakes on the field.

The Cardinals hit less than 140 home runs in 2015 and won 100 games. An outlier? Perhaps, but they are most efficient when the pitching is there and the defense gets the job done. It's the exact reason John Mozeliak didn't tell reporters in November, "I want more home run hitters in 2017." He put an emphasis on athleticism and defense.

Dexter Fowler and Matt Carpenter are going to bleed pitchers down and by the time Aledmys Diaz and Stephen Piscotty make it to the plate, the entire arsenal of that pitcher will be revealed. Yadier Molina will then get his shot. Randal Grichuk and Jedd Gyorko, perennial 20-homer guys, can pick up the leftovers before Kolten Wong gets a taste.

The point is, home runs aren't the be all end all of success in this league. When Edwin Encarnacion and Mark Trumbo were being talked about, it wasn't defense and athleticism. It was how many home runs can they hit.

Great.

The Cards hit plenty of home runs in 2016, and got nowhere. When people wanting to hand a near-34-year-old Encarnacion three or four years at $20 million a year, I was offering the idea that Justin Turner, a fine third baseman, would be worth the push instead.

He would improve the infield defense, which would then in turn help the beleaguered pitching staff.

Finding another home run guy isn't going to help Mike Leake win more games. It won't help Adam Wainwright turn back to form. It may end a game abruptly in extra innings, but most of the time, a solo home run doesn't pad much but a player's fantasy line. I'll take pitching, defense, and on-base percentage.

The Cards finished fifth in OPS, fourth in slugging and fourth in doubles in 2016. They were a respectable 11th in OBP and 18th in batting average at .255. Those numbers are solid and should get the job done.

Their staff's earned run average was 12th at 4.08 and they only tossed two complete games. The rotation had 83 quality starts, but innings were hard to come by.

The little things doomed the Cardinals in 2016; going first to third on a base hit, losing baserunners, Simple defense, being elite on the pitching or defensive side of the game.

How many times did the Cardinals hand back a lead after getting it? How many times did a Cardinal get thrown out at home? Runs saved in the outfield? Strikeouts?

What doomed the Cardinals was a poor September. Their bats went quiet in the final month. They only hit .240 and they slugged .416. Their pitching offered a 4.53 ERA and allowed opposing teams to hit .290. When they needed to be strong, the Cards were weak.

The simple fundamentals of baseball doomed the Cardinals. It wasn't home runs. So why is there an outcry for more home run hitters? Encarnacion and Trumbo won't help the defense. They aren't athletic.

The Cards may not be able to catch the Cubs in 2017, but it won't be because they passed on a home run hitter.

There's my grievance filed. Let's stop believing that hitting 200+ home runs is the answer to the Cardinals playoff prayers in 2017.

Pitch better. Defend better. Get on base and hit. Win more games. It's almost too simple.