Buffa's Cardinal Bullets: Is the end near for Matt Adams in red?

What's going on with the St. Louis Cardinals? A team that started the season historically bad at 3-9, rebounded to win six of nine, and then dropped a sloppy contest to the other bad team-The Toronto Blue Jays. Looking at this team's future is like staring into a broken glass while drunk; all you will get is a consistent blur. Where's the hope in this team's road ahead?

Hope is a tricky street when it comes to a baseball team with a certain cap on their talent. Before the first pitch of 2017 was thrown, I measured the Cardinals as a 90 win team-and I'll admit the coffee was tasting rather good that morning. The prediction hinged on a sizeable midseason move, but it wasn't going to work if certain areas didn't approve. Starting pitching performance, team defense, and baserunning. So far, two of the three are still horrendous, but let's break down the topical discussion surrounding this team while Wednesday's game is washed away for a Thursday doubleheader.

How much of a rope does Matt Adams have left? The first baseman's value is a runaway train that is starting to tumble downhill due to a lack of performance. Adams and his cold bat received a start Tuesday, and he returned two strikeouts to the roast before being pulled for Jose Martinez, who would tie the game with a two run homer late in the game. The reality with Adams is simple: he's a career part timer who can occasionally flourish and provide valuable pinch hitting duties. His salary-2.8 million dollars-doesn't scream "must start" either, so his role moving forward will be pinch hitting and occasional first base duty. Adams' 4.7 Ultimate Zone Rating (via Fangraphs) shows he has the glove to do the job, but his bat is lacking. With Jhonny Peralta's impending return, how much value does Adams provide off the bench? If he is behind Matt Carpenter and Martinez in first base depth, does the team use up a roster spot to leave him as a pinch hitter? Does he sit next to Peralta as a failed starting experiment?

Maybe Willie McGee can help Adams rediscover his hitting stroke even though he was brought in to assist his aborted adventure in left field?

Here's another Adams inquiry: did the left field idea derail his approach at the plate this year? He chopped up spring pitching, but the regular season has revealed the same off-speed chasing animal that has marred his starting ability since 2013. Learning left field takes immense focus and training, so it cutting into Adams' plate work may be a palpable theory. Or not.

Speaking of Peralta, I'm looking forward to his return like I'm looking forward to a toothache. Peralta's OPS has dropped since the middle of the 2015 season, and that includes his slugging ability. Before he hurt his thumb in the spring of 2016, the aging before beauty former PED user was declining. When he was signed in 2013, the idea was that his production would decrease in contract year #4 and not contract year #2. At this point, Peralta isn't bringing much to the table.

I don't expect Adams or Peralta to finish the year on the team. They have hopped over Kolten Wong in the "who is leaving soon" departure log.

Michael Wacha's work is becoming more encouraging by the start, and I mean the guy is slowly proving that his newfound velocity and durability could be genuine. However, he's going to need to remain strong into at least June for me to sign off on this rebuild pitcher. Wacha had a great stretch during April and May last year before he fell off the table when it came to health and mechanics. Wacha is leaning less on his changeup this year and mixing in a small usage of the sinker and firing the cut fastball more often. The average velocity of 95.8 mph on the fastball is encouraging, and the giddy up on the heater helps the effectiveness of the offspeed arsenal. With Wacha, it's going to come to health. He couldn't escape May in 2014 due to the stress reaction, was hammered down the stretch in 2015, and was just bad last season. How long can he keep this going?

I'm going to stick two feet in the ground and tell you that Carlos Martinez will bounce back from his recent troubles. If the issues are release point and mechanics, Martinez can correct those. He's not lasting deep into games, throwing a ton of pitches, and putting a lot of hitters on base. The Yankees pitchalapalooza was one thing, but the ineffective work against Cincinnati and Milwaukee was worrisome. Martinez hasn't seen this much struggle since May of 2015, but I'm not freaking out about his future just yet.

It's a rightful notion to expect Jose Martinez to come off the bag and corral the errant throw from Aledmys Diaz in the ill-fated 11th inning last night, but he doesn't have the experience there. Remember Matt Holliday starting nine games at first last year? He didn't make any errors, but the movement around the bag or lack thereof was glaring. Martinez has logged over 6,000 innings in the outfield during his career, but only around 600 at first base. The familiarity with movements around the bag are the last thing to sink into the brain.

Let's remember something though-J. Martinez should still be in that lineup at least every other day. With Carpenter being a primary first baseman and the outfield trio-Randal Grichuk, Dexter Fowler, Stephen Piscotty-set in stone, he isn't going to be out there every day. While it seemed preposterous at first glance to think Martinez could steal starts from Grichuk, the next few weeks could get interesting.

Cool it about Kolten Wong. While the kid has hit .300 over the past seven days, he needs to show that he can sustain this performance at the plate, and not start swinging for the fences again. Mike Matheny getting him playing time is also crucial, so that's a completely different chess match. I'm going to remain seated on Wong's ability.

What happened to Aledmys Diaz's on base percentage and Matt Carpenter's slugging percentage? While I love Carpenter's .362 OBP through 55 at bats, I'd love for a little more pop to occur. The strikeouts are digestible as long as the production is there. I expect these two to switch spots in the lineup due to Carp's OBP ability.

Kevin Siegrist looks very hittable these days. A pitcher I projected as being more elite than Trevor Rosenthal at the start of the season now looks like a guy carrying a Swiss cheese arm. Maybe it's all those innings pitched over the last three seasons.

How long before Rosenthal presses on Seung-hwan Oh for his closing role? This will be a fine competition to watch unfold.

Dexter Fowler's start isn't encouraging, even with his big game against the Pirates last week and his game tying hit last night. Fowler is striking out a ton, not reaching base enough, and the spark at the top of the lineup is missing. Fowler's strikeout total of 23 tromps his hit total of 14, which is disheartening. When Fowler reaches base, he scores about half of the time. When he heats up, the rest of the lineup will follow suit.

While I applaud Adam Wainwright's work in Milwaukee, I think Cards fans will be delighted by his bat more than his arm by the time September rolls around. His pitches are too flat.

Is Tyler Lyons alive? If he is on the roster, why isn't he pitching? There's no suitable answer for why he shouldn't be pitching.

Jonathan Broxton on the mound will never make me feel good.

Don't get too hyped up about the starting rotation. They rank 19th in the Majors in ERA, but are 5th in quality starts, which means they are really good at going six innings without allowing too much damage. They need to be even more refined to make up for the atrocious defense.

That is the biggest problem on this team so far: the team defense. The Cards made four errors Tuesday, with two of them directly leading to runs. When you swerve out of your lane on the highway that often, you're going to strike something. The Cardinals 19 errors leads the Majors.

The baserunning is nearly as bad, and Stephen Piscotty leads the group in foolhardy decisions. When a guy hits a baseball off the top of the wall, and you don't score from second, something is wrong. Piscotty scored on the following double from Jedd Gyorko, but he's cost the team a lot of runs with his running. Matt Carpenter and nearly the entire active roster aren't much better.

What is plaguing the Cards? Simple baseball fundamentals, and that includes baserunning and defense along with plate discipline. Their 166 strikeouts through 20 games is disgusting, and they hand the other team so many chances and runs in the field. When Mike Leake and Wacha are pitching like bosses, and the team record is still 9-11, something is loose on the machine.

The Cardinals won six out of seven to come within a game of .500, but quickly stumbled back down the steps last night. Now they get another night to digest the faults in their play. With this team, it's not one thing that needs fixing; there are several problems: Players that don't belong; mismanagement of the bullpen; too many strikeouts; erratic play; a lot of existing leaks.

Unless the Cardinals make a big trade for a Jose Quintana type arm or a Manny Machado difference maker on the field, I'm not sure how they get close to 90 wins. This is why predictions are weary pledges. They depend on so many things going right and some unexpected optimism to stand up amid a tough game. I don't know what the Cardinals are, but they are nowhere near a good team.

