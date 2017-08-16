Cardinals 11 time World Series Champions Bobblehead unveiled

KSDK - The National Bubblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled an exclusive bobblehead celebrating the Cardinals 11 World Series Championships.

This is the first bobblehead commemorating all 11 Cardinals World Series titles, according to the press release.

Only 1,000 bobbleheads are available and feature Fredbird holding two replica World Series trophies with eight additional replica trophies on the base, which is in the shape of the Cardinals logo. The backing lists all the years of the Cardinals' championships.

"This bobblehead is the perfect way for die-hard Cardinals’ fans to commemorate the team’s eleven championships,” said Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “These will be cherished collectibles that bring back great memories of championship seasons and great gifts for any fan.”

They’re selling for $40 each. Click here for more information or to purchase your own.

