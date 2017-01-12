Cardinals, 1B Matt Adams agree to $2.8 million contract

Sep 28, 2016; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Adams (32) gets a sacrifice rbi against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Scott Rovak, Custom)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Cardinals and first baseman Matt Adams agreed to a $2.8 million, one-year deal Thursday to avoid arbitration, though his role remains unclear with Matt Carpenter taking over his everyday job.

Adams, who made $1.65 million last season, has been shopped this offseason but could also give St. Louis a power bat off the bench. The left-handed hitting Adams is a career .284 hitter against right-handed pitching, so he offers an option in a platoon role.

That route could also keep him healthy: He's spent time on the disabled list the past few seasons with everything from oblique and calf injuries to a torn quadriceps.

His deal leaves right-handers Carlos Martinez, Trevor Rosenthal, Kevin Siegrist and left-hander Michael Wacha as the Cardinals' arbitration-eligible players.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.