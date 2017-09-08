Cardinals among MLB teams inviting girl to throw out first pitch with 3-D printed hand

Instagram.com/haileys_hand

ST. LOUIS - A 7-year-old girl has captured the attention of several MLB teams, including the Cardinals.

Hailey Dawson has a 3-D printed hand and she wants to set a record for throwing out the most first pitches.

According to Dawson’s Instagram, she was born with a rare condition called Poland Syndrome, which caused her hand to form with only three fingers. A “robohand” was built for her on a 3-D printer at UNLV. In August of 2015, she threw out the first pitch for the Baltimore Orioles.

Bleacher Report, shared a video and tweeted out “7-year-old Hailey Dawson wants to throw out the first pitch at every MLB ballpark with her 3-D printed hand.”

Fowler tweeted back, “Hey Hailey! Remember me? We met at the mall in Vegas! Come see me in STL! Let's make it happen @Cardinals”

Shortly after, the Cardinals invited Hailey to come throw out the first pitch during the 2018 season.

Good news #STLCards fans, Hailey will be joining us for a first pitch during the 2018 season!



Oh, and @DexterFowler Hailey says hi! 👋 https://t.co/o2Ddz8MWYJ — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 7, 2017

Other MLB teams also want Dawson to come throw out the first pitch including the Twins, Braves, Pirates Tigers, Brewers, Phillies, Diamondbacks and Red Sox have all tweeted back at the Bleacher Report to get in contact with her.

We’ll see Hailey next season!

