Cardinals' Bill DeWitt USA Today's most powerful owner in MLB

(Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) (Photo: Dilip Vishwanat, 2014 Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS - Bill DeWitt Jr. is among the most powerful in Major League Baseball, according to USA Today Sports.

USA Today Sports ranked the Cardinals owner number four on their ‘The 100 most powerful people in MLB’ list, he comes in first among MLB owners on the list.

“Dewitt has been CEO of the Cardinals since 1996, but has risen to considerable power under Rob Manfred, and is Manfred’s closest ally in ownership circles. He is a former chairman of the executive council and also a former chairman of the Commissioner’s succession committee that helped elect Manfred. Manfred, in fact, may not have been elected commissioner without DeWitt’s strong influence. He succeeds Jerry Reinsdorf as the most powerful owner in the game.” USA Today sports said.

© 2017 KSDK-TV