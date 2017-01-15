Cardinals GM John Mozeliak: Hopeful for a Yadier Molina extension

Out of all the players, coaches and personalities to appear at the Winter Warmup, nobody plays it cooler than General Manager John Mozeliak. He's as cool as it gets when fielding questions, and can stop a writer in his tracks easily for fun. Several players see it as an interrogation of some sort, but Mo likes to dish on everything that comes his way.

A few of his topical hits on fluid situations with the Cardinals.

On signing Yadier Molina to an extension before start of 2018 or even earlier:

"It has been something that we have thought about. When you talk about extensions, it's always best to keep that internal. As we look beyond 2017, we have to think through. He's made it no secret that he wants to stay here. I would imagine that is something we will mutually try to do."

On the upcoming arbitration cases with Michael Wacha and Carlos Martinez:

"We have time, but if we file and exchange, we would take it to a hearing. If agents felt like you weren't going to take it to a hearing, there would be a much higher filing point. These will see hearing rooms and we can find out how good we are at these."

That would be the first time since 1999 where the Cards and player go to a hearing. Mozeliak added that, while discussed, a one year deal was the goal for Carlos Martinez.

On Wacha's contract being hard to define due to his role on team in 2017:

"When you look at role and what's he done, it was a trickier one for us. It was hard to pin down. Based on filing numbers, it's not irrational on either side."

On whether he foresees a depth move or a splash between today and the start of spring training:

"I would anticipate more complimentary. You can see how our club is going to work."

How does he feel about the outfield depth?

"We have talked about finding that lefthanded bat that play multiple positions. There's certainly a possibility of that happening."

On whether second base or third base is a bigger competition:

"Third base probably. I'd like Jhonny Peralta to be healthy and to show up with a little spring in his step."

Mozeliak thinks that Kolten Wong can be a quiet driver for the success of the Cards, with his defense and offensive ability. He thinks what is most important for Randal Grichuk is to put the ball in play, but also be able to hit 30 home runs.

Mo talked for 30 minutes, and was forthcoming about the competition in the NL Central. He doesn't think the Cards are long shots to win the division, but then again, what else is he going to say?

One thing is for sure. Mozeliak felt he upgraded the team, and I happen to agree with him. Whether that is good enough to catch the Cubs or grab a wildcard spot remains to be seen. After all, that is why they play them.

