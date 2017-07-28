Cardinals Hall of Famer Lou Brock says he is cancer-free

St. Louis Cardinal former player Lou Brock in attendance for the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Cardinals Hall of Famer Lou Brock announced he is cancer-free after a diagnosis earlier this year left him with a form of blood cancer.

Prior to the start of play against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday evening, the former left-fielder released a statement declaring the news: "I would like to thank my family, friends and fans for all their prayers and support during the battle. With the power of Almighty God all things are possible!”

Brock was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in April. Multiple myeloma is a cancer formed by malignant plasma cells, and can affect blood levels, cause bone and calcium problems and affect the immune system, according to the American Cancer Center.

“Once you find out you can do it, you have the challenge to do it and the old juices from the past start to rise up in you and you think, ‘I can do this’,” Brock said in April.

This year, the 77-year old Brock was unable to attend the Opening Day festivities for the Cardinals.

© 2017 KSDK-TV