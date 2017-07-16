Cardinals lose 4-3 on walk-off single

Jul 16, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier (center) is doused with Powerade and water after hitting the game winning single against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Custom)

Adam Frazier's game-ending single capped a two-run rally in the ninth inning that lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 Sunday.

Francisco Cervelli reached on an infield single leading off the ninth against Brett Cecil (1-3), and Jordy Mercer's one-out double scored pinch-runner Josh Harrison with the tying run. Jose Osuna grounded out, David Freese was intentionally walked and Frazier lined a single to center.

Pittsburgh took two of three against an NL Central rival, winning Friday on Josh Bell's three-run homer in the ninth off Seung Hwan Oh. Bell and Frazier both got their first walk-off hits in the big leagues.

Wade LeBlance (4-2) pitched a hitless ninth.

Yadier Molina had put St. Louis ahead 3-2 with an eighth inning home run, the first allowed by Juan Nicasio this year.

Cardinals rookie Magneuris Sierra, brought back from Triple-A on Saturday, had four hits, stole a base and scored a run. He has reached safely in nine straight games to start his big league career.

Pirates starter Trevor Williams gave up two runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings. He singled in the third for his first major league hit.

Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez (7-8) allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings, and had an RBI single in the sixth.

Andrew McCutchen's run-scoring single put Pittsburgh ahead in the fifth, and Matt Carpenter's RBI double tied the score in the fifth.

Max Moroff hit his first big league home run for the Pirates, a line drive off the right-field foul pole in the fifth. Moroff had 18 home runs this season with Triple-A Indianapolis but was 4 for 48 in the majors.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (10-5, 5.20 ERA) is to start Monday at the New York Mets. He is 8-2 in his last 11 starts, winning his last three.

Pirates: RHP Chad Kuhl (3-6, 4.96 ERA) is slated to open at series at home against Milwaukee. He is 2-0 in five starts since a June 14 loss to Colorado.

