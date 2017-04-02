Cardinals, Molina agree on contract extension

(Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) (Photo: Dilip Vishwanat Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, MO. - The Cardinals will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Sunday to announce that they have reached an agreement with catcher Yadier Molina.

The deal is expected to be three years in length, according to the MLB. ESPN is reporting the deal is worth $60 million.

"It's something that's very unique," general manager John Mozeliak said. "He was drafted by the organization. He's been in the big leagues since '04. And think of the success we've had in that time -- and he's a part of all of it. In terms of how I think about trying to make his legacy or complete that... it's very real in how we think about it."

The news comes on Opening Day.

5 On Your Side reported the Cardinals and Molina were close to reaching a deal earlier this week.

