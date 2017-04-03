KSDK
Cardinals, OF Stephen Piscotty agree to deal

USA TODAY Sports , KSDK 11:13 AM. CDT April 03, 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO. - The Cardinals are definitely in deal-making mode lately.

After locking up catcher Yadier Molina over the weekend, St. Louis and outfielder Stephen Piscotty have agreed to a deal, multiple media outlets reported. The team has scheduled a news conference later today to announce details.

Piscotty, 26, the 36th overall pick in the 2012 draft, hit .273 last season with 22 home runs and 85 RBIs. While primarily playing right field, he has also spent time in center and at first base.

5 On Your Side will stream the Cardinals press conference at 1 p.m.

