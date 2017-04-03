Cardinals, OF Stephen Piscotty agree to deal

Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images (Photo: Dilip Vishwanat, 2015 Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, MO. - The Cardinals are definitely in deal-making mode lately.

After locking up catcher Yadier Molina over the weekend, St. Louis and outfielder Stephen Piscotty have agreed to a deal, multiple media outlets reported. The team has scheduled a news conference later today to announce details.

Piscotty, 26, the 36th overall pick in the 2012 draft, hit .273 last season with 22 home runs and 85 RBIs. While primarily playing right field, he has also spent time in center and at first base.

