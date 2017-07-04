Cardinals respond to 'fishy' graffiti

ST. LOUIS - Cardinals fans spotted something fishy near Busch Stadium Monday night.

After the Cardinals reeled in a win last night against the Miami Marlins, it appears someone spray painted the Marlins logo. 5 On Your Side reached out to the Cardinals,

Statement from the Cardinals

While it is usually hot enough in St. Louis on the 4th to fry something on the sidewalk and St. Louis is certainly renowned for a good fish fry, when you have friends from Florida in town we still think brats, hot dogs, barbequed pork steaks and your favorite cold beverage go much better when enjoying great baseball and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cardinals won 14-6 in Monday night’s game.

