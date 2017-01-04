Cardinals set to hit the road for Cardinals Caravan

Aug 12, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals listen to the national anthem before the baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski, Custom)

The Cardinals are set to embark on their first road trip of the new year, but they playing any games.

More than 30 current and former players will be heading out on the Cardinals Caravan for four days, starting on Jan. 13. They will be visiting 12 cities in six states, and offering autographs to fans under the age of 15.

The collection of current players will include Stephen Piscotty, Aledmys Diaz, Randal Grichuk, Kolten Wong, Alex Reyes and Luke Weaver. They will be joined by Cards alumni Kyle McClellan, Jason Simontacchi, Kerry Robinson and Brad Thompson, and broadcasters Dan McLaughlin, John Rooney, Ricky Horton, Mike Claiborne, Tom Ackerman and Chris Hrabe.

For more information about who will be at each stop, click here.