Buffa: Cards taking a flier on Sam Fuld makes sense

Aug 2, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Sam Fuld (23) crosses home plate on a walk off double by left fielder Mark Canha during the game against the Cleveland Indians. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ed Szczepanski, Custom)

What about Sam Fuld? As I dispatch cup of coffee #3 down into the system, allow me to step back a little.

Spring training is a couple weeks from unfolding, yet the St. Louis Cardinals roster continues to develop and assume identity. The starting lineup is set, but the rotation isn't nailed down just yet. The bullpen is stock full of quality arms, but the roles aren't attached to names yet. While Jedd Gyorko and Matt Adams exist on insurance on the infield, the outfield presents a question mark. Where's the outfield depth? When is it coming in?

With no offense to Tommy Pham, he isn't enough for one simple reason: health. The veteran outfielder's highest total of games came last year when he managed to dress for 115 games. Pham is entering his 11th year of professional baseball, and the only thing he gives a team consistently is a decent slugging percentage. While he possesses speed and resembles a fine outfielder on paper, Pham's career Ultimate Zone Rating(UZR) of 5.8 doesn't break down any excitement walls for a curious fan. He's average at best, and while 710 career innings is only 2/3 of a season, it is what a writer has to go off of at the moment. He's not thrilling anyone one either side of the ball.

The Pham promise has expired, but that doesn't mean he's useless, yet it does place a limit on his value to a team aiming to catch the Chicago Cubs and stay in the competitive race for a wildcard spot at the very least. At this time last year, Pham was spinning a story about a new vegetable diet and game changing contacts for his eyes. He hurt himself on the first at bat of opening day, and the balloon popped. He's a reserve player, but he isn't enough.

Jose Martinez is also 28 years old, and entering his 11th professional season in baseball. In 87 games in Memphis in 2016, Martinez produced a .269 batting average and .354 on base percentage. In 16 at bats for the big club in September, he collected seven hits, including one double. That's a small batch of promise, but what separates Martinez from Pham at this point. Choose one and move on.

Enter Fuld. The 35 year old former Oakland Athletics outfielder missed all of 2016 with a shoulder injury, but is known for giving a team speed and defensive skill in the outfield. All you've heard this offseason is "speed, athleticism, defense" from the Cardinals front office. It's like a mantra that echoes off the Arch and into our ears whenever a big fish like Edwin Encarnacion or Mark Trumbo crawled inside our cerebellum. Fuld fills every one of those needs, and would come cheap. He made 1.9 million without any games produced last year in Oakland. He's a flier that the Cardinals could easily grab and see if something is still there.

In 120 games in 2015, Fuld's cumulative UZR was 6.5. In 2014, the UZR was 14.6 in just over 800 innings. He saved nine runs in 2015 for the A's. He is at his best in left field, but can play center field as well. Right field is where he is weakest statistically speaking. Fuld is a smart and speedy outfielder who would give the Cardinals a left-handed option in the outfield depth department.

Fuld's bat isn't much to scream about, and this will turn off a lot of power hungry fans. 2016's long ball binge of 200+ home runs will force a few to neglect the need for speed and defense in an outfield that was bad in 2016. Fuld owns 12 home runs in 599 career games, and his career OPS sits at .632. Fuld stole 21 bases in 2014, but the shoulder injury may negate some of that speed.

Fuld isn't a juicy steak, but he can fill a need on this team. The Cards would have Pham/Martinez on the right side, and insert Fuld on the left. He won't be a late game replacement, but he can provide defense at a low cost. The Cards are naked in their outfield depth, and while Fuld won't cure any season long needs, he can provide a fine short term fix.

He's only played 120 games in a season, but the Cards aren't bringing him in to be a starter or savior. He's a depth talent who may have some juice left in those legs that are well rested after an entire season off.

The biggest problem entering spring training is trying to find suitable depth for every position. The team brought in Eric Fryer to not only save Yadier Molina's knees, but allow Carson Kelly to play every day at Memphis. Bringing in Fuld would allow Harrison Bader to play every day at Memphis. Fuld and Pham won't make for a good law firm around town, but they can hold the fort for at least a few months. They will cost you a combined 2-2.5 million.

Sam Fuld isn't a marquee player. The truth is he was. While complaining about Brandon Moss and Jarrod Dyson provides a temporary reprieve, it doesn't help the Cardinals move forward. Fuld makes sense for a team needing outfield depth, and wanting it to stay within the realm of their athletic mantra.

(© 2017 KSDK)