Cardinals: The case for Wacha in the rotation and Reyes in Memphis

A month from now, the St. Louis Cardinals will have their entire team and coaching staff in Jupiter, Florida for the start of another spring training and season.

As the excitement of a new season to go crazy for grows closer, I will make a suggestion for the team. With the Winter Warm-up concluded and the roster entering its final position, the mind now must check in and begin to place players in roles to effectively kick start the recapturing of the Central.

My idea this morning-- start the season with Michael Wacha in the rotation and Alex Reyes down at Memphis. Before you detonate a bomb in my office, let's discuss why this would benefit the players and team in the long run.

First off, the Cardinals aren't rebuilding this year. They improved in the offseason, and wish to contend in this division and wildcard battle. They encountered new lows in 2016 in the categories of starting pitching innings, baserunning futility, and defensive lapse, yet still were a win away from a wildcard playoff. With the addition of Dexter Fowler and Brett Cecil, along with the subtraction of slow aging weight in Matt Holliday and Brandon Moss, with some cash left over for the road, the Cardinals have positioned themselves to regain some dignity.

Michael Wacha will go into arbitration and collect close to $3 million. The difference between his offer and the Cardinals is $400,000. Wacha made $539,000 in his final year of team control in 2016, so a significant raise is guaranteed. That is a non issue to me, and that is due to Wacha's current stance with the team. Namely, what is his role in 2017?

What does he go into camp training to be? The health of his right shoulder-burdened by a stress reaction in 2014-is going to haunt him the rest of his career. It will hinder him in his journey to make 30 starts in a season and cripple his Cy Young big dollar starter bucks. It won't destroy his value to a Cardinals team trying to bring along fine young talent like Alex Reyes.

The 22-year-old New Jersey native recovered from a 50-game drug suspension to aide the team in the latter portion of the 2016 campaign. In 46 innings, including five starts, Reyes put together a 1.57 ERA and 2.67 FIP (fielding independent pitching) mark. In short, hitters didn't like this guy. He climbed the mound as if he had rolled out of bed after a short night of sleep, and suddenly fired a baseball 100 mph past your bat. What would you think? He held hitters to a .201 batting average and averaged ten strikeouts per nine innings. He was calm and cool under pressure, but averaged 4.5 walks per nine innings as well. The kid can use more fine tuning, but the future is bright.

Why not protect that future? Reyes has never thrown more than 111 innings in a season. He's young, and shouldn't be asked to throw 165-170 innings in 2017. That's a recipe for disaster or the makings for a painful September realization. He's a raw animal, so why rush him in a year where you stack up right now as a wildcard contender? Keep your eyes on 2018 while you encounter 2017.

Wacha can enter the season as your fifth starter. There's no getting around the fact that Wacha was all kinds of bad in 2016. The 5.07 ERA and inability to pitch effectively into the second half of the season. If Reyes was the scorpion that could sting at will to hitters, Wacha was the kind batting practice dispenser who raised your confidence. However, the painful opening could be connected to throwing so many tough innings and innings all together in 2015. Wacha threw 181.1 innings then, and the ineffective flat pitching rolled over into 2016. Wacha had a 3.07 ERA in April last year, but only pitched 29.1 innings. He went downhill afterwards, and never recovered. He only made three starts after July 31st.

When Wacha talked to the media on Monday, he ensured that his shoulder felt great and he was healthy. Comments like that need to be taken with a grain or a handful of salt, because fans and writers look at stats more than players and become obsessed with predicting the future.

Here's what I can take from those comments. Plug Wacha into the rotation. He is good for a couple months of strong work, and could help the progression of Reyes. You might ask why Reyes down at Memphis, because he will be throwing innings there as well. It's simple. Stress innings versus learning seminar type innings. General Manager John Mozeliak talked about one of the factors behind the worry behind Reyes starting the season in the rotation and it revolved around stress innings. If Reyes gets into trouble and throws 30+ pitches in an inning, he'd be pulled. Down at Memphis, he's less likely to encounter those kind of stress innings. He can work at his own pace, and the club can monitor his innings closely.

Wacha can start and raise his trade value for a future move, or the Cardinals could get a better idea of the talent and ability he offers in the long term. While Wacha is only 25 years old, a stress reaction in the shoulder of a pitcher doesn't go away. That is why this discussion is happening. However, other teams can see the worth in Wacha and perhaps use him in a similar role over the course of a season. He would go from the rotation to the bullpen once Reyes was ready or perhaps when his innings wouldn't be stacked up so early. You enhance the trade value of an aging asset while protecting a future phenom.

Mozeliak could put Reyes in the bullpen, but that doesn't work for two reasons. First, do you want Mike Matheny carrying the grenade of Reyes' right arm and slowly yanking on the pin. Handing a young manager like Matheny a talent like Reyes requires one to take the firing pin out of the weapon. Second, Trevor Rosenthal may be your long arm in the bullpen. Rosenthal could be the Wacha for the first couple of months, and then there could be a trade for him later on. Wacha and Rosenthal are questionable yet still valuable assets going in the 2017 season.

Here's what I don't want to see happen: Reyes digressing in August and September. The juice of the steak falling completely out of the steak. That isn't a good idea.

That's it. Michael Wacha could buy the team some time and recover some of his once golden value by starting. Alex Reyes could continue to build his arm strength and pitch arsenal with either Memphis rotation work or Cardinals bullpen deployment. The latter scares me, so that is why I suggest the safe confines of Auto Zone Park. Take it whichever way you want it.

The Cardinals did make improvements in the offseason, but still enter camp with plenty of question marks. Third base. Second base. Outfield depth. Bullpen roles. Extra arms. Finding out what Wacha can do could help the Cardinals carve out the right plan for Reyes and Rosenthal. It'd be like taking the jaguar out of the garage, and around the block instead of into the city.

What do you think? Hit me up here or on Twitter @buffa82. Good, bad, or ugly, I promise I can handle it.

Thanks for reading,

DLB

