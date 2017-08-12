Cardinals to hold Rally Cat Appreciation Day next month

Aug 9, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; A member of the St. Louis Cardinals ground crew runs off the field with a cat that ran on the field during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium. (Photo: Jeff Curry, Jeff Curry)

ST. LOUIS - Mark your calendars, because St. Louis' favorite cat is about to get a day of his own at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals announced Saturday afternoon that Rally Cat, the field-crashing kitten who unknowingly teased Yadier Molina's grand slam against the Kansas City Royals earlier this week, is joining the 2017 Theme Ticket schedule on last minutes' notice.

Fans who purchase a special Rally Cat Appreciation Day Theme Ticket on Sunday, September 10 will receive an exclusive Rally Cat-themed t-shirt. Additionally, proceeds of each Theme Ticket purchased will go to former Cardinals manager Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF), as well as the St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach (STLFCO).

The kitten, who was initially picked up by a fan during Tuesday night's game, was reportedly later dropped off at City Garden downtown. Officials spent the following days attempting to locate the stray cat, only to find it near the same location downtown. STLFCO later reunited the cat with the team, although it is planned to be put up for adoption.

For more information, visit the Rally Cat Appreciation Day on the Cardinals' website.

