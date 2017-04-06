Cardinals to host 'Game of Thrones' theme night

Photo: St. Louis Cardinals

ST. LOUIS - Attention Game of Thrones and Cardinals fans! What’s RED and FRED May Never Die!

The St. Louis Cardinals announced the addition of Game of Thrones night to their theme schedule. It will be on July 5 at 7:15 p.m., when they take on the Miami Marlins.

In anticipation of the season seven premiere, fans who purchase a special theme ticket for the night will get a one-of-a-kind Game of Thrones themed Cardinals t-shirt. Click here for more information.

“October is coming. It's been 6 years since House Cardinals of St. Louis ruled over the 30 kingdoms. 4 years ago, they sought to take back what was rightfully theirs, but were denied power & banished beyond the Wall. Furthermore, their enemies in the North have taken control of the realm for the first time in over 100 years.”

The Cardinals also announced three theme nights dedicated to nearby universities with Illini Night on May 19, Mizzou Night on July 28, and Billikens Night Sept. 28. Each night will also have a pregame pep rally in Riverview Corner with special guests from the schools.

© 2017 KSDK-TV