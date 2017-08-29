KSDK
Cardinals to match Carpenter's $10,000 per homer

Sam Clancy, KSDK 4:21 PM. CDT August 29, 2017

The St. Louis Cardinals announced that they will join Matt Carpenter and Adam Wainwright in donating $10,000 for each home run Carpenter hits for the remainder of the season.

A day after Carpenter announced his donation plans, the team announced multiple efforts to support the victims of Hurricane Harvey, including matching Carpenter's $10,000 commitment.

Carpenter said on Twitter Monday, he’ll donate $10,000 for every home run he hits to help aid the relief efforts in Houston.

“My wife and I called the Houston area home for most of our lives and our hearts are hurting for those families affected by hurricane Harvey,” Carpenter said.

Adam Wainwright announced he'll match Carpenter's donation. 

Carpenter is a Texas native and went to college at TCU.

For more information about the Cardinals relief efforts, see the press release below.

Cardinals to Help With Hurricane Relief Efforts

