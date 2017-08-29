Cardinals to match Carpenter's $10,000 per homer

Jul 16, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter (13) doubles against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Custom)

The St. Louis Cardinals announced that they will join Matt Carpenter and Adam Wainwright in donating $10,000 for each home run Carpenter hits for the remainder of the season.

A day after Carpenter announced his donation plans, the team announced multiple efforts to support the victims of Hurricane Harvey, including matching Carpenter's $10,000 commitment.

The #STLCards will also be joining @MattCarp13 and @UncleCharlie50 in making a $10,000 donation for each of Matt's home runs #HomerunRelief — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 29, 2017

Carpenter said on Twitter Monday, he’ll donate $10,000 for every home run he hits to help aid the relief efforts in Houston.

From now till the rest of the season we will donate 10,000 dollars for every Homerun I hit to help aid the relief efforts in Houston — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) August 28, 2017

“My wife and I called the Houston area home for most of our lives and our hearts are hurting for those families affected by hurricane Harvey,” Carpenter said.

Adam Wainwright announced he'll match Carpenter's donation.

Because @UncleCharlie50 is a stud in every sense of the word..he has pledged to match the 10,000 for each Homerun I hit #prayingforHouston — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) August 28, 2017

Carpenter is a Texas native and went to college at TCU.

For more information about the Cardinals relief efforts, see the press release below.

Cardinals to Help With Hurricane Relief Efforts

© 2017 KSDK-TV