Cardinals to open 2018 season against Mets on March 29

Busch Stadium. (Photo: Joel Hulsey / KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals released their 2018 regular season schedule.

The team will open their season on Thursday, March 29 in New York against the Mets as part of a season opening six-game road trip, which will also take them to Milwaukee for three games. The season opening game against the Mets will be the Cardinals first opener at Citi Field and the team’s first in New York since 1996.

The March 29 opener will be the earliest in franchise history as Major League Baseball opens its season four days earlier, allowing teams three to four additional open dates in 2018.

The home opener will be on Thursday, April 5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks as part of a six-game home stand with Arizona and Milwaukee.

The Cardinals will host the Cubs for three weekend series at Busch Stadium: May 4-6, June 15-17, July 27-29.

Click here for the full schedule.

