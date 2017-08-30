Cardinals trade Mike Leake to Mariners

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Mike Leake (8) throws the ball during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

ST. LOUIS - The Cardinals announced they have traded pitcher Mike Leake to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for minor league shortstop Rayder Ascanio and $750,000 worth of international cap space.

21-year-old Ascanio was signed by the Mariners as an international free agent in 2012. At the minor league level he compiled a career batting mark of .240, 15 home runs and 158 RBI in 425 games.

This trade will require an addition to the Cardinals 25-man active roster, which is expected to be announced Thursday.

