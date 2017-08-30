KSDK
Close

Cardinals trade Mike Leake to Mariners

Ashley Cole , KSDK 11:37 AM. CDT August 30, 2017

ST. LOUIS - The Cardinals announced they have traded pitcher Mike Leake to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for minor league shortstop Rayder Ascanio and $750,000 worth of international cap space.

21-year-old Ascanio was signed by the Mariners as an international free agent in 2012. At the minor league level he compiled a career batting mark of .240, 15 home runs and 158 RBI in 425 games.

This trade will require an addition to the Cardinals 25-man active roster, which is expected to be announced Thursday.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories