Cardinals Warmup: Austin Gomber sets his sights on Busch Stadium

Mar 14, 2016; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Austin Gomber (94) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the game at Roger Dean Stadium.. Mandatory Credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Scott Rovak, Custom)

St. Louis Cardinals pitching prospect Austin Gomber got to town early this weekend, and took in the sights like any other incoming tourist. He saw the Arch, walked the streets, and took in the sights as St. Louis laid covered in ice and nastier predictions. It's impossible to see the city without running into Busch Stadium. Gomber was taken aback by the sight.

Made it to Busch stadium today for the first time... that place is a Cathedral. #Goosebumps — Austin Gomber (@AustinGomber) January 13, 2017

Gomber doesn't want to be a mere tourist for long when it comes to the confines of 700 Clark Avenue. He doesn't want to admire the statues and pass it by. Gomber wants to make the stadium his place of employment, and make it permanent as soon as possible.

After an injury clipped off a portion of his 2016 season at Springfield, Gomber used the extra ammo in his arsenal to fuel his performance in the Arizona Fall League. When asked if he did anything extra, Gomber didn't find any juice to give but the truth.

"I've done the same thing I've done everywhere else. Everything clicked for me there. People pay more attention because it's the Arizona Fall League."

When asked if he was working on a particular pitch-the curveball namely-Gomber stated he was only trying to put up good numbers.

Good numbers are what get you promoted. They are your backbone in climbing to the Major Leagues. Once you are there, the minor league accomplishments fall by the wayside, and it all comes down to your ability to stick with the big club.

The good news for Gomber is the starting pitching depth for the Cardinals isn't as big as it once was. Jaime Garcia and Tim Cooney are gone, and Marco Gonzales has to overcome shoulder warning signs this spring. The path to the majors for Gomber isn't as crowded. The AFL performance put him on the radar of many Baseball Prospect analysts, but that isn't enough for the 23 year old. He wants to work at Busch. "I was trying to have a good year and have a good season. The rest will take care of itself."

Being lefthanded doesn't seem to be a big factor to Gomber. "No matter which hand you may throw with, you create the opportunities for yourself."

The confidence is there. The skill set is potent. The unique asset of being a crafty southpaw is there. Gomber seems to have it all planned out.

When asked about seeing Busch for the first time, "My goal is my goal. It was nice to see it, because I never have. But my goal is my goal."

Gomber hasn't done anything different, and the results haven't changed as he has rose in the Cardinals system.

Classifying Gomber as a prospect is accurate, but I'd like to think of him as someone on the cusp. 2016 saw two prospects in Alex Reyes and Luke Weaver get the call very quickly. Weaver had one start in Memphis before he was called up. Gomber isn't that far away. He's seen Busch as a tourist. Soon, he'll see it as a player.

2017 Goals? --> 700 Clark St, St Louis MO. — Austin Gomber (@AustinGomber) January 2, 2017

