Buffa: What does a Yadier Molina extension look like?

Yadier Molina isn't slowing down anytime soon, but what kind of price tag can you put on that?

The numbers game is a complex board game when a popular and successful player starts to age. Then again, is Yadier ever going to age? As I wrote back in January, Molina and the Cards is a vital marriage for the young pitching coming up through the ranks for the team. However, the question remains: what price do you place on it?

The hot takes being dealt around the water cooler these days revolve around the Cardinals and Molina agreeing on an extension, and what that extension should look like.

It's that wonderful time of the year. Opening day is less than two weeks away, and the fans put on the general manager cap, pick up the team payroll remote control and click away. Let's look at the options for the team and player that could lead to a respectable and smart extension, because let's face it, the two sides will work something out. If Molina finishes his career wearing a jersey that doesn't have St. Louis draped across it, something will be wrong with the world.

The St. Louis Cardinals premier catcher is lighting up the World Baseball Classic with his arm and bat; a continuation of an assault that took place over the better part of the 2016 season. Molina's doubles (38), home runs (8), and OPS (.757) last year were the highest since his stout 2013 season, so his hands are still working when he stands next to the plate. But what about when he is crouching behind it? 2016 was the first year Molina didn't win a gold glove since the 2007 season, and also the first time he wasn't an All Star for the midsummer classic.

Option one: The Cardinals let the 2017 season play out, and negotiate an extension in November. Molina has an option and turns 35 in July, so why push an extension when there is no need. It can be best for a GM to look at a player — even one as popular as Molina — like he looks at a stock or trust. Put a value on it now, and don't adjust it until it is absolutely time to do so. The Cards could wait until the winter.

Option two: Wait until a month or two has expired in the season, tear up the option for 2018, extend, and give the man a raise. After all, his catching statistics (the ones that don't make your brain bleed) didn't take too much of a drop last year, and his bat proved to show some resurgence after back-to-back seasons of thumb issues.

The Cards could erase the 2018 option and draw up a three-year deal that takes effect after the upcoming season. Three years would take him through age 38 and the 2020 season. By that time, he will probably be catching part-time, playing some first and mentoring Carson Kelly to be the man. The dollar value could be anywhere from $18-20 million average, and the team could front load it to balance the inevitable decline of Molina's skills.

Option three: Extend now. The Cardinals know what worth and value Molina has to the team, and they may not want to mess around with extended formalities. Scrap the last year of the current deal and the option, and draw up a new deal that runs for three years with an option for a fourth. If Molina truly wants to stay in St. Louis and make a pretty penny doing it, he will accept that he'll be 35 in four months and is starting to walk down the other side of his career.

Option four: Let the 2017 season and at least part of the 2018 season play out. Mozeliak could be resolute in his need to protect his team's future, and play this hand of cards out until the end. With a player as valuable as Molina, this option wouldn't be ideal, but I'm not writing checks for the team or await the blame when something doesn't go as planned. Still, waiting this long may cause Bengie Molina to do more podcasts, so watch out.

In the end, you can't go wrong with options one or three, because it respects both the future needs for the team and player. The Cards could let the last year of the deal play out, and extend after the season, or they could extend this week or next before the season starts.

The Cardinals rarely complete large extensions during the season, so I wouldn't expect that to happen. Recent extensions for Matt Carpenter, Lance Lynn and Kolten Wong all happened between January and March. Lance Berkman signed a one-year extension in September of 2011, but that was for one year. Molina's deal will be for more than a year if a new extension is worked out, so be patient, but know it will happen.

Every single contract in baseball contains risk, but the reward of keeping Molina around this team will win out in the end. A part of me thinks it will get done before July 1, and the other part understands that I could be writing about the extension around Thanksgiving. The business aspect of baseball doesn't always mix well with the personal, nostalgic area of the game, but Molina is a different case all together.

Molina is a smart hitter at the plate who doesn't rely on power numbers to put together a solid season, so a high batting average isn't hard to forsee. He will obviously benefit from a pitching staff doing a better job of executing on the mound in 2017, so another gold glove or two isn't out of the question.

The risk comes in the fact that Molina is hitting an age where players start to be less than what they promised. Jim Edmonds won his last gold glove in center field at the age of 35 and was less than what he promised in previous years. Those 13,245 innings caught behind the plate will bark soon enough, and Father Time has to eventually beat Yadi on the athletic chess board.

Just know that the Cardinals and Yadier Molina will agree to an extension. This is NOT an Albert Pujols ordeal. Pujols was younger, still produced a .906 OPS, and 5.3 WAR in the final season he spent in St. Louis. Molina is different, and matters to the team in different ways. The two parties simply have to examine the options on the table, and see which is best for a team that is slowly but surely gaining youth and relying on younger talent to carry the weight of the future.

This is one of those times where trusting in Mozeliak and his team is prudent, even if it's not the most fun course of action from a fan perspective. Baseball is supposed to be fun, except when it comes to the boardroom.

