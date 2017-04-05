Cardinals working to shorten lines entering stadium

Long lines at Busch Stadium on opening day. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Just two games into the baseball season, many Cardinals fans have experienced longer lines getting into the ballpark. In a press release, the organization said is working to limit those issues.

Team officials said new, more strict security screenings mandated by MLB have slowed the process of entering the stadium causing longer lines.

The team said it is committed to fan safety, but it is not satisfied with the way it has played out during the first two games.

Starting Thursday, the team will be taking steps to alleviate the problem, including;

more event staff for screening

"no bag" express screening lines

changing re-entry policies

reorganizing the line organization

and temporary handheld screening at gates 1 and 5.



