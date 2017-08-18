Cards place Wainwright on DL, recall Mayers

Adam Wainwright and Mike Mayers. (Photo: Custom)

PITTSBURGH, PA. - The Cardinals made a move Friday, placing right-handed pitcher Adam Wainwright on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow impingement. The team has also recalled right-handed pitcher Mike Mayers from Memphis (AAA) and will be in uniform for tonight’s game.

Wainwright, 35, made 23 starts this season posting a team-high 12 wins which ranks T-6th among National League pitchers to add to a 5.12 ERA over 121.1 innings and 96 strikeouts.



In a start on July 22 at Chicago, the veteran right-hander pitched a season-high 7.2 innings and was placed on the 10-day disabled list the following day with mid-back tightness. Since returning from the disabled list on August 6, Wainwright has pitched a total of 11.0 innings over his last three starts.



Wainwright ranks second among all Cardinals pitchers in franchise history with 1,583 strikeouts, 5th with 146 wins, 6th with a 3.29 ERA and 8th with 1,889.2 innings pitched.



Myers, 25, the Cardinals 3rd round draft pick out of the University of Mississippi in 2013, will appear on the Cardinals Major League roster for the third time this season, also getting recalled on June 25 and July 26.



This season, Myers has made two relief appearances, one at Arizona (June 29) and another vs. Washington (July 2) totaling four innings. He made his Major League debut on July 24, 2016, and has appeared in six games, making one start and pitching a total of 9.1 innings with six strikeouts in his MLB career.



Pitching for Memphis, Mayers appeared in 25 games, making 15 starts, posting a 5-6 record with a 3.36 ERA and 88 strikeouts over 99.0 innings. Following the All-Star Break, Mayers has been pitching as a reliever, going 0-0 with a 1.89 ERA in 10 appearances. He has pitched 19.0 innings, fanning 18 and allowing 13 hits and two walks for a 0.79 WHIP. Of his 10 relief appearances, eight have been four outs or more and he worked 3.0 innings twice.



Mayers wears uniform No. 59.

© 2017 KSDK-TV