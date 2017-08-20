Cards' prospect Gomber turning heads in Springfield

Mar 13, 2017; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Austin Gomber (94) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Scott Rovak, Scott Rovak)

SPRINGFIELD, MO. - The St. Louis Cardinals organization, long known for its deep farm system and pitching strength, is weak on the left-handed side of the mound.

But the organization’s top lefty prospect is slaying batters all over the Texas League.

Austin Gomber, 23, was a fourth-round draft pick in 2014 from Florida Atlantic University. He has transitioned over 2017 from a pitcher with some issues into a dominant lefty nearing the ceiling of his potential at double-A Springfield.

Sunday afternoon, he threw 108 pitches with seven strikeouts in 6.2 innings allowing five hits, two walks and two earned runs.

He was coming off of a 23-inning scoreless streak. The streak came to a close with one out in the second inning, but he stayed dialed in.

Early in the season, he struggled with the long ball, but he seems to have really grown as a pitcher over the last five months.

Over his previous six starts, Gomber allowed five earned runs (three via home runs), 11 walks and a 1.15 ERA in 39 innings.

Gomber’s repertoire does a good job of keeping hitters off balance. While not the most diverse bag of tricks, his fastball clocks around 94 mph and he likes to follow it with a changeup that drops into the low 80s. He has a solid slider as well that he likes to keep in the mix. He seems to get a lot of guys reaching out of the strike zone.

He’s also done a good job of eating innings, going at least seven innings in seven of his last 12 starts.

A good part of that can be credited with being a contact pitcher. He’s not out there trying to rack up strikeouts, he’s just gunning for outs. Despite that, he’s collected 120 strikeouts over 24 starts this season — the 4th most in the Texas League for 2017.

He’ll almost undoubtedly start 2018 with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see him in St. Louis before the All-Star break.

Either way, he’s definitely a bright spot in the farm system to be watching.

Baseball America ranked him number 15 in the Cardinals system after 2016. A few guys like Paul DeJong, Carson Kelly will fall off and make some room on that list this season.

After what he’s shown in the second half of 2017, I’d expect Gomber to leap frog quite a few players on his way to St. Louis.

Corey Noles has covered the Cardinals and MLB for a variety of publications and outlets since 2011. Find him on Twitter @coreynoles, or via email at coreynoles@att.net.

