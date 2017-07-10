Carlos Martinez more than excited for All-Star Game

Carlos Martinez posted his All-Star Game jersey on Instagram Sunday. (Photo: Carlos Martinez / Instagram)

MIAMI, FL. - Although he's technically one already, Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez is ready to take the field in Miami Wednesday to officially become an MLB All-Star.

Sunday, the right-handed pitcher took to Instagram sporting his All-Star Game jersey.

"Thanks God [sic] for another opportunity. Thanks @cardinals for your support and my fans," said Martinez in an Instagram post. "Love you guys."

So far in 2017, Martinez is 6-8 with a 3.40 ERA.

#blessed #blessed #blessed #blessed Thanks God for another opportunity. Thanks @cardinals for your support and my fans #usssss love you guys A post shared by Carlos Martinez (@tsunamy0327) on Jul 9, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

© 2017 KSDK-TV