Carlos Martinez opens up with 'Me In Real Life'

ST. LOUIS - Carlos Martinez, right-handed pitcher for the Cardinals, has been finding his groove in St. Louis since his major league debut in 2013. Between time in the minors and as part of the starting rotation in St. Louis, Martinez has not only improved his skill on the mound -- but his outlook on life, too. At just 25-years-old, he's gradually become considered to follow Adam Wainwright's footsteps and become the 'ace' of the Cardinals, a role only few get.

But through everything, he doesn't forget where he came from or where he's going. With the help of MLB.com, Martinez opened up to his fans with 'Me In Real Life', an MLB.com project showcasing the personal lives of the league's best players.

In it, he speaks of his boyhood goal of becoming a priest, nearly becoming a Red Sox player, and the role his faith plays in his day-to-day life.

"Some of my earliest childhood memories involve the priest who taught us at the neighborhood church. I remember he would take us to ride bumper cars after Sunday school and of course, he would get us free tickets because we were really poor and we didn't have money," said Martinez. "Church was a big part of my life. It was bigger than baseball. I actually studied to become a priest for four years."

He also talks about the difficulty of losing close friends in both baseball and back home.

"My best friends, Yordano and Oscar, are gone. But don't feel sorry for me. I still have a lot of friends, like Yadier Molina. Yadi is like my Dad.

"I know this experience first-hand. When Oscar Taveras died, I lost a brother, a friend. It was almost like losing a twin. Maybe in some ways his death helped me become more mature and plant my feet firmly on the ground," he said.

In addition, he spoke of his charitable organization, Tsunami Waves Foundation, and the inspiration that made him want to give to others what he never had.

"Listen, I had no one to give me a grain of rice or a pair of shoes to go to school or give me spikes to play baseball. A bat, a glove, whatever. I never had that. So, I created my Tsunami Waves Foundation to help out those in need."

In his words, he tries 'to do what he can.' He said he knows he's a 'good dad, a good husband and a good person. I'm always humble, always charismatic, and always happy.'

St. Louis is happy to have you, Carlos.

