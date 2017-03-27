Carlos Martinez teams up with Albert Pujols to give back

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 19: Carlos Martinez #18 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a game at Coors Field on September 19, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) (Photo: Dustin Bradford, 2016 Getty Images)

If Monday would have been a regular season game, Carlos Martinez would have been writing a check for his pair of strikeouts against the Houston Astros.

Prior to the game, the St. Louis Cardinals starter and his Tsumani Waves Foundation announced the “Tsunami’s Strikeouts for the Dominican Republic” campaign, in which fans can join with Martinez to pledge an amount per strikeout this season to help under-privileged children both locally and in the Dominican.

This season, I’m taking the mound to earn your support. Albert Pujols has always been a hero and role model for me. Of course because of his heroics on the field, but also because of his charity off of it. For 12 years, through his Pujols Family Foundation, he has worked to improve the lives of the impoverished in the Dominican Republic.

This year I am proud to announce that my foundation Tsunami Waves is partnering with Pujols Family Foundation on this campaign to combine our efforts.

The funds raised from this campaign will go toward programs for children and families in the Dominican Republic who need our help, including a Fall 2017 medical trip to the area in North Dominican Republic that was devastated by last year’s harmful flood.

Please help me make a difference in so many lives. Please go to https://pledgeit.org/carlos- martinez to check it out and consider making a pledge.” – Carlos Martinez

Fans can donate or pledge any amount and various prizes will also be announced soon.

