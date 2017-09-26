Cub's Russell delivers new nachos, sportsmanship to Cardinals fan

ST. LOUIS - Talk about a special delivery.
After Jedd Gyroko hit a pop up in foul territory, Cubs Shortstop Addison Russell dives into the crowd. He doesn't make the catch -- but he does kick a fan's nacho's out of his hand!
That's nacho cheese, Russell 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DDvkfFqZXb— Cubs Talk (@CSNCubs) September 26, 2017
Russell is a ballplayer and it's his job to make that catch. He went hard for the ball, and inadvertently kicked a full plate of nachos right out of the hands of a Cardinals fan. Russell could have walked away and returned his focus to the game, but instead, he did this.
So that @Cardinals fan's nachos Addison Russell knocked over? The @Cubs shortstop makes things right. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/m0c0TqoPyA— FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) September 26, 2017
That is some real sportsmanship right there. We believe Russell has a bit of the Cardinal Way inside him.
#Cubs Addison Russell delivers Nachos to the fan who lost them when Russell went into the stands after the ball. pic.twitter.com/mq4q4xiZ5Y— Nuccio DiNuzzo (@ChiTribNuccio) September 26, 2017
But of course, the moment would not be complete without a selfie.
@cardinals thanks for the loaded nachos @cubs thanks for the plain nachos. Thank you cubs and cards. Unforgettable. #nachoman pic.twitter.com/OGvnyfRN7t— nacho man (@guder82) September 26, 2017
Jim Hayes interviewed 'Nacho Man' during the game.
"The Cardinals actually gave me the loaded nachos. ... The Cubs brought me plain nachos with a cup of cheese," Nacho Man told Hayes.
Nacho Man: "The @Cardinals actually gave me the loaded nachos. ... The @Cubs brought me plain nachos with a cup of cheese." #STLCards pic.twitter.com/d2sRm66qi0— FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) September 26, 2017
