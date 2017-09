BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 15: Mike Leake #8 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park on August 15, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Photo: Maddie Meyer, 2017 Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS - The Cardinals find themselves in a familiar spot, one that ended the 2016 season: the potential of an October without postseason baseball. As the Cubs continue to win, and the NL Central falls out of contention, what lies ahead in the Redbirds' future?

5 On Your Side's Frank Cusumano asks: 'Is this a trend, or an aberration?'

© 2017 KSDK-TV