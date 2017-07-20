Cusumano: Matheny is not the problem

Jul 16, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny (22) looks on from the dugout against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Charles LeClaire)

ST. LOUIS - First a little story, one time when I was living in Lexington, Ky. I called my brother at Kemolls and asked him to send me the exact recipe for Spaghetti Carbonara. He sent me the five ingredients. So, I went to a Kroger grocery store in Lexington and followed the recipe exactly. I tasted it and it wasn't even close to Kemolls' version. I called him immediately and told him it's not the same. He said it's about the ingredients. You are buying your stuff at some grocery store in Kentucky, we get our stuff either imported from Italy or the Hill.

It's about the ingredients. The Cardinals don't have enough.

Jedd Gyorko is one of the best players on the team. If you compare him to the rest of the third baseman in the National League, he may be seventh. Have you looked at the stats of Turner, Rendon, Arenado, Shaw, Lamb and - even though Kris Bryant hasn't been awesome - he still is the MVP.

With the exception of maybe Tommy Pham and Yadier Molina, the Cardinals don't have a top-three player at any position. I mean, how are you supposed to be a first place team if you don't have the best players?

Look, I am not saying Mike Matheny is as good Tony LaRussa or Whitey Herzog. The baserunning can be brutal and the fielding is still an issue. He could also handle the bullpen a little more adroitly. Players, though, usually play hard for him. And very few, if any, have had a real personality conflict with him.

However, to paraphrase former political strategist James Carville, 'It's the talent, stupid.' There is not enough of that.

It's always about the talent. Do you think Phil Jackson won his 11 titles, John Wodden won his 10 and Red Auerbach won his nine because they were that much smarter than everybody else? No, they had Michael, Shaq, Kobe, Kareem, Walton, Russell and Havlicek.

Not all that long ago, the Cardinals had the 'MV3.' Scott Rolen, Jim Edmonds and Albert Pujols. It was a little easier for Tony LaRussa to win games when he had the best players, which he almost always had.

Mike Matheny is not perfect. But the man needs better ingredients. Maybe they could import a little from Miami.

