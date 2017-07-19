DeGrom wins seventh straight start, Mets top Cardinals 7-3

Jul 19, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (13) collides with St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Mike Leake (8) crossing home during the first inning at Citi Field. (Photo: Anthony Gruppuso, Anthony Gruppuso)

NEW YORK (AP) — Staked to an early lead, Jacob deGrom pitched into the seventh inning and won his career-best seventh straight start as the Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-3 on Wednesday.

New York jumped on Mike Leake (6-8) for seven runs in the first two innings and cruised from there behind deGrom to snap a three-game losing streak.

DeGrom settled down after a 25-pitch first inning, allowing seven hits and striking out three. He was pulled with two outs in the seventh after Luke Voit's double scored Greg Garcia for the Cardinals' first run.

St. Louis had its three-game losing streak snapped.

The Mets sent eight batters to the plate in the first inning and strung together three straight run-scoring hits with two outs, capped by Wilmer Flores' RBI single.

New York added four more runs off Leake in the second, only one of them earned. Third baseman Jedd Gyorko's throw sailed into right field on what could have been a double-play grounder by Astrubal Cabrera. Jay Bruce followed with an RBI single and Yoenis Cespedes doubled to right to make it 5-0.

