DeJong, Molina power Cardinals to a 13-4 rout of Reds

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul DeJong homered, Yadier Molina drove in three runs and the streaking St. Louis Cardinals outslugged the Cincinnati Reds 13-4 on Tuesday night.
The Cardinals have won four straight and six of their last seven to stay two games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.
Molina's two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the first gave the Cardinals a 2-1 lead. He drove in his 10th run over his past three games with a single in the sixth. Molina leads the team with 75 RBIs.
Matt Carpenter walked a career-best four times, doubled in a run and scored twice.
Lance Lynn (11-7) allowed four runs, three earned, on six hits in five innings.
Robert Stephenson (4-5) was pulled after three innings, the shortest career outing for the Reds rookie. He allowed six runs, four earned, and all three of his walks scored.
