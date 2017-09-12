DeJong, Molina power Cardinals to a 13-4 rout of Reds

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) celebrates after hitting a two run double off of Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Robert Stephenson (not pictured) during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Curry, Custom)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul DeJong homered, Yadier Molina drove in three runs and the streaking St. Louis Cardinals outslugged the Cincinnati Reds 13-4 on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals have won four straight and six of their last seven to stay two games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

Molina's two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the first gave the Cardinals a 2-1 lead. He drove in his 10th run over his past three games with a single in the sixth. Molina leads the team with 75 RBIs.

Matt Carpenter walked a career-best four times, doubled in a run and scored twice.

Lance Lynn (11-7) allowed four runs, three earned, on six hits in five innings.

Robert Stephenson (4-5) was pulled after three innings, the shortest career outing for the Reds rookie. He allowed six runs, four earned, and all three of his walks scored.

