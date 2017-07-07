KSDK
Dexter Fowler activated from DL, Jose Martinez sent to Memphis

Sam Clancy, KSDK 3:44 PM. CDT July 07, 2017

Dexter Fowler has been activated from the disabled list after missing 12 games with a right heel spur.

To make room for Fowler, the Cardinals optioned OF/IF Jose Martinez to triple-A Memphis.

Fowler is second on the team with 40 runs scored and will hit third for the Cardinals Friday against the Mets. 

Martinez, who hit third and scored a run for the Cardinals on Thursday, is hitting .280 with five home runs and 17 RBIs this season.

First pitch Friday is set for 7:15 at Busch Stadium.

