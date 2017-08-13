Dickey helps Braves win 6-3, stops Cards' 8-game win streak

Aug 13, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher R.A. Dickey (19) celebrates after getting the final out of the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Curry, Custom)

R.A. Dickey held St. Louis to one run in seven innings, Brandon Phillips hit a two-run homer and the Atlanta Braves stopped the Cardinals' season-high, eight-game winning streak with a 6-3 victory Sunday.

Dickey (8-7) allowed seven hits — none for extra bases until his final inning. The 42-year-old knuckleballer has given up one or no earned runs in eight of 23 starts.

Atlanta stopped a five-game losing streak, beat the Cardinals for the first time in six meetings this year and avoided getting swept in the season series for the first time.

Arodys Vizcaino pitched a perfect ninth for his first save since Aug. 5 and his sixth in eight tries.

Michael Wacha (9-5) gave up four runs and five hits in eight innings, just the second time in 10 starts he has allowed four or more earned runs.

Wacha retired his first 10 batters before Atlanta loaded the bases with one out in the fourth. Danny Santana had an RBI single and Ozzie Albies followed with a sacrifice fly.

Phillips connected in the fifth for his 10th home run this season and the 17th of his career against St. Louis. Phillips is still booed by Cardinals fans for his part of a bench clearing brawl when he played for Cincinnati in 2010.

Nick Markakis made it 5-0 with an RBI grounder in the seventh. Kolten Wong tripled and scored in the bottom half and added an RBI single in the eighth, the same inning Paul DeJong hit his team-high 18th homer off Jim Johnson.

Ender Inciarte had three singles, scored twice and stole his 15th base. He is hitting .337 (31 for 92) against St. Louis.

TRAINING ROOM

Braves: OF Matt Kemp (right hamstring strain) is expected to return Friday.

Cardinals: AHP Alex Reyes (Tommy John surgery) threw from 90 feet for the first time. INF Jedd Gyorko (right knee irritation) missed his second consecutive game.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Julio Teheran (7-10) starts Monday's opener of a four-game series at Colorado and RHP Chad Bettis, who is back from treatment from testicular cancer and will be making his first appearance since Sept. 30. Teheran is 4-1 with a 2.53 ERA in seven starts against the Rockies.

Cardinals: RHP Mike Leake (7-10) starts at Boston in the opener of a six-game trip. Leake last pitched at Fenway Park on May 7, 2014, allowing two runs over seven innings in a no-decision.

