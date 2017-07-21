Does Mike Matheny deserve all the blame?

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 14: Manager Mike Matheny #22 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on while taking on the San Francisco Giants in Game Three of the NLCS in San Francisco. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (Photo: Thearon W. Henderson, Custom)

It’s been almost six full seasons since Mike Matheny has taken over as manager of the St. Louis Cardinals. Since then, they’ve made an appearance to the World Series, and made it to the playoffs all but once.

That lone season, of course, was last season.

It’s no doubt that the majority of the blame has fallen upon Matheny, which brings up the question: does Mike Matheny deserve all of the blame?

Now, many Cardinals fans would automatically would say “yes” emphatically. Others would pinpoint to the struggling bullpen, lack of consistent hitting, and the fact that the team is not playing like a contender in the slightest (they haven’t been above .500 since June 1st).

But let’s take an honest look at if Matheny has truly been manager of the Cardinals longer than he should have.

First, he took over the Cardinals in 2012 following the retirement of former manager Tony LaRussa. Many journalists and fans believe that his first three seasons managing the team reflect the remnants of LaRussa’s team in 2011 that made a historic comeback to win their 11th World Series in franchise history. Even with Albert Pujols gone, a lot of the top players on the 2011 team remained during the early years of Matheny’s tenure.

He also made history when he became the first manager in MLB history to make the playoffs in his first four seasons managing. Once again, however, many pundits believed that to be the result of who was playing, and not who was managing.

But how much of the Cardinals’ struggles over the past two seasons can truly be placed on Matheny’s shoulders? Players that have struggled mightily such as Seung-Hwan Oh, Trevor Rosenthal, and Randal Grichuk definitely have not helped the case, nor has questionable coaching mechanics taught by guys such as John Mabry, as well as the lack of Jose Oquendo being at the forefront of overseeing the base-running of the team.

Even the upper management, led by former GM John Mozeliak and now-current GM Mike Girsch have faced criticism for their style of decision-making, and lack of being active in both free agency and trading.

Matheny cannot control how a player hits, only who goes out and attempts to hit. He cannot control how a pitcher throws, only which pitcher starts, when to take him out, and how to manage the bullpen (which has also been against him in the past). It's easier to criticize someone than to praise someone, and that saying fits Matheny perfectly.

There's no denying he is a manager with many flaws, but the team around him is not picture perfect. As a whole, the team has to accept responsibility through the highs and the lows.

