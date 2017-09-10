Early exit for Fowler

Aug 17, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Dexter Fowler (25) hits a two run triple against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

ST. LOUIS - Leaping to attempt a catch on a 7th inning fly ball, St. Louis Cardinals centerfielder Dexter Fowler crashed into the wall and then lay in pain on the warning track as Pittsburgh’s Adam Frazier circled the bases for an inside-the-park home run.

Trainers met him in the field, but Fowler eventually walked off the field under his own accord. He was noticeably favoring his left leg.

“Contusion is what the medical team said,” shared Mike Matheny. “Had an x-ray, came back negative but we’ll probably get another look in the morning.”

“I don’t know exactly what they’re looking for, but whatever the MRI will tell them so will have that in the morning. Once again, the x-ray was clean. Right now it just looks like a contusion but that’s something they’re going to have to be diligent about staying on top of also.”

The Cardinals rallied to take a 4-3 victory over Pittsburgh and move to within 3.0 games in back of Chicago in the National League Central.

ANOTHER $30,000 FROM CARP

–Hitting his third home run in his last eight games, Matt Carpenter tied the game up 3-3 in the 7th inning with a solo blast over the wall in right-center.

“In that situation, you’re looking to hit an extra base hit,” said Carpenter.

“I can’t say I was trying to hit a homer, but I’m not looking to bunt. I’m not looking to walk or hit a single. You’ve got to try to find a way to get on second or hit a homer.”

This is the second home run Carpenter has hit since pledging $10,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts for each of his home runs the rest of the season. That total is being matched by Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals.

“It’s expensive homers, but it’s fun to do that,” smiled Carpenter. “Really happy to do it.”

MARTINEZ 200th

–While he didn’t earn the decision, starter Carlos Martinez did strike out eight batters in his 6.0 innings pitched, moving him to 200 for the season. It’s the first time a Cardinals pitcher has reached the mark since Adam Wainwright did so in 2013. Martinez also is the first St. Louis pitcher 25 years or younger to do since Steve Carlton in 1969.

