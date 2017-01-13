First day of Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up canceled

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright signs an autograph during Day 2 of the St. Louis Cardinals Winter-Up in St. Louis on January 18, 2015. Warm-Up allows fans to get close up to their favorite players of the past, present and future. (Photo: BILL GREENBLATT, UPI)

Cardinals fans are going to have to wait one more day to meet their favorite Cardinals players after ice puts a damper on the Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up.

The first day of the event, Saturday, has been canceled. Sunday and Monday are both expected to go on as expected.

Fans who purchased autograph tickets for Saturday will be automatically refunded.

Anyone who purchased passes for the whole weekend will receive a voucher for two complimentary tickets to the 2017 season.

For complete schedule, details and other updates, fans should visit cardinals.com/winterwarmup.

