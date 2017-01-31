Former Cards exec said to accuse Astros in hacking case

Chris Correa was sentenced to 46 months behind bars and ordered to pay $279,038 in restitution.

NEW YORK (AP) - A statement on a Twitter account attributed to a former Cardinals scouting executive convicted of hacking into the Astros' computer system said Houston had earlier "unauthorized access" into the St. Louis computer system.

Christopher Correa, the Cardinals former director of baseball development, is serving a 46-month prison sentence after pleading guilty last year to five counts of unauthorized access of a protected computer. He was banned from baseball for life on Monday by Commissioner Rob Manfred, who ordered St. Louis to give Houston $2 million and its top two picks in this year's amateur draft.

Federal prosecutors said Correa had access to the Astros' system from January 2012 until June 2014 and entered the team's Ground Control database of confidential scouting reports, statistics and contract information 48 times.

The statement making the new allegations was released Tuesday on a Twitter account attributed to Correa. Correa's lawyer, David Allen, did not respond to telephone messages inquiring about the statement.

