Fowler Ks with bases loaded in 9th, Cards lose to Padres 3-0

Sep 7, 2017; San Diego, CA, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn (31) pitches during the sixth inning as San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges (background, right) leads off of first at Petco Park. (Photo: Jake Roth, Jake Roth)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Dexter Fowler struck out against Brad Hand with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, capping the San Diego Padres' 3-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night.

Hand allowed singles by Stephen Piscotty, Randal Grichuk and Carson Kelly to load the bases in the ninth inning before getting Fowler to whiff on a slider in the dirt. Hand got his 16th save.

Jose Pirela had a run-scoring infield single in the first inning, and that was all the cushion Clayton Richard (7-13) and relievers Craig Stammen, Kirby Yates and Hand needed. Richard got 11 groundball outs while allowing five hits and striking out five in six innings.

Wil Myers added his 25th homer of the season, a two-run shot in the seventh.

Lance Lynn (10-7) gave up a run and six hits over six innings. St. Louis ended a four-game winning streak and lost for only the second time in eight games.

© 2017 Associated Press