Get your Cardinals fix with all our interviews from the Winter Warm-Up

Kolten Wong signing autographs duing Saturday of the Winter Warm-Up. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

After the ice cleared, the Cardinals hosted their 21st annual Winter Warm-Up this weekend, giving fans a taste of baseball in the middle of the offseason.

Fan favorites like Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina made appearances, took photos with fans and signed autographs, but so did up-and-comers like Harrison Bader and Luke Weaver.

The Winter Warm-Up is a fan-centric event, but it is also a great place of media members to get a look at some key players for the upcoming season.

With that in mind, we headed over to the Hyatt Regency St. Louis this weekend to talk with some stars, young players and front office members to get an idea of the state of the Cardinals.

John Mozeliak and Bill DeWitt Jr.

Opinions on the Cardinals front office vary depending on who you talk to, but I think they have put together a perfect offseason, so far.

The Cardinals missed the playoffs by one game last year and only had to replace Matt Holliday from the everyday lineup(unless you count Brandon Moss). With signings of Dexter Fowler and Brett Cecil, the Cardinals got more athletic in the outfield, and more versatile in the back end of the bullpen.

With the fine tuning of the roster, the Cardinals are in position to be playoff contenders in 2017.

Adam Wainwright

In his eyes, Adam Wainwright had a disappointing season in 2016. He posted a 4.62 ERA — the highest of his career — in 198.2 innings. He made a comeback at the end of 2015 after recovering from the Achilles injury he suffered in Milwaukee, but 2016 was his true return to action.

Wainwright is no stranger to recovering from injury. He missed all of 2011 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, but returned to action in 2012, a season similar to the 2016 campaign(3.93 ERA in the exact same number of innings).

If you believe history is an indicator of future performance, Cardinals fans have a lot to look forward to. In 2013 — two years removed from a major surgery — Wainwright put up a career year and finished second in Cy Young voting.

Aledmys Diaz

Aledmys Diaz was a revelation for the Cardinals in 2016. Less than a year after being designated for assignment, Diaz got his shot as the starting shortstop when Jhonny Peralta went down with an injury.

From day one, all Diaz did was hit, and hit for extra bases. In 111 games, Diaz had 121 hits, and 48 of them went for extra bases. Those numbers added up to a 131 OPS+, meaning he was 30 percent better than average.

His defense solidified as the season wore on, but a late-season injury spoiled his second half.

The Cardinals will be counting on his production this year, and he knows that.

Kolten Wong

It's safe to say 2016 did not go the way Kolten Wong wanted it to.

After a slow start, Wong found himself running between the bench and triple-A. His most memorable play of the season might have been falling in the outfield in Wrigley.

This season, he is coming in with a different mindset, and looking to earn his spot in the lineup back.

Stephen Piscotty and Randal Grichuk

The Cardinals entered 2016 with high expectations for a pair of young outfielders, and Piscotty was the one who performed consistently. While Randal Grichuk bounced between Memphis and St. Louis, Piscotty went about the business of hitting in the middle of the order on a playoff contending team.

Piscotty also showed promise in right field, where he put up above-average range and UZR numbers according to Fangraphs.

Once Grichuk returned to the team in July, he smacked 16 home runs, good for a .554 slugging percentage. He should offer a massive defensive upgrade in left field and round out a very solid outfield defense for the Cardinals.

You can watch Grichuk's interview here and Piscotty's here.

Lance Lynn

The wild card of the Cardinals rotation this year might be Lance Lynn.

Lynn is more than a year removed from the Tommy John surgery that kept him off the field for 2016, meaning he should be more than read to get back into the action in 2017.

In his four years as a starter, Lynn has averaged 189 innings and a 3.38 ERA. I think Lynn and most Cardinals would be delighted if he put up those numbers as he heads into free agency.

Michael Wacha

Lynn is returning from a surgery with a long track record, but Michael Wacha's health is a bit more of a mystery.

Wacha has been a fan favorite since bursting onto the scene with a near-no-hitter in the regular season, and two rounds of postseason dominance in 2013. Since then, he has been hit-or-miss on the bump and a regular on the disabled list.

Stress fractures in the shoulder are not completely unheard of in MLB, but recovery is not as elementary as Tommy John recovery. That explains why the first question for him at the Winter Warm Up was about his injury.

Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver was known to most Cardinals fans as the other pitching prospect, behind Alex Reyes.

Weaver was thrown into the fire in his first start, going up against the Chicago Cubs. He held his own, allowing two runs in four innings, and that pretty well described his season in the big leagues. He held his own.

Harrison Bader

Casual Cardinals fans may not know Harrison Bader other than "that guy they might be trading."

They didn't trade him this offseason, and now he is in position to be an outfielder of the future.

Bader has gone from low-A ball to triple-A in a matter of two years, an impressive jump for a now-22-year-old ballplayer.

This summer, Bader took the field with some of the game's best prospects in the Arizona Fall League. He hit .304 with two home runs and 16 RBIs in 21 games, comparing favorably to the likes of Yoan Moncada and Carson Kelly.

You can watch his full interview here.

